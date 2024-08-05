Passport Bros

So my u toob tray gives me these videos of guys that work remote from the Philippines , Thailand or Europe. The guys apparently have had it with the dating slash wife search with the western women. Being that I’m an old married geezer, I don’t know if it’s really that bad out there, I’ve heard some things from single women about how hard it is for them to find a solid dude (not a hook up).

Again, me not being on the market for many years (sorry ladies) I’m reaching out to the Shercommunity to gauge the validity of this phenomenon and see how many sherbros might be living this life style.
 
If they are going to Philippines and Thailand to get laid, it might just be women that they've had it with.
 
