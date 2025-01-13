PBAC
Its happening. Mel describes pat 2 the Resurection as an acid trip. Sounds like it would be but seemingly it is to explain some of the more out there events such as communications with angels and demons.
Im wondering if i can follow it i need to see the first one to understand the plot. Gotta get all caught up before Passion of the Christ Revengence comes out.
Mel Gibson to cast de-aged Jim Caviezel in ‘acid trip’ sequel to Passion of the Christ
The director said the long-planned follow-up to the 2004 hit, which is due to start filming next year, will contain ‘some crazy stuff’
