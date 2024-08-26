Passenger misses Flight then goes on a Kicking spree and gets Deported

The passenger reportedly arrived at the gate after closing, whereupon crew members denied him entry.
“When he couldn’t get on the plane, he chose to breach flight security,” Gallo recalled. Upon finding that the aircraft door was closed, the irate flyer threw a tantrum.

Police and security personnel apprehended the passenger and took him to the airport migration office, where he reportedly assaulted an official.
The man was deported from the country within hours.

nypost.com

Passenger’s epic meltdown caught on camera as he kicks airplane door after missing flight

He definitely made it into the mile cry club.
nypost.com nypost.com
 
Well, he did get on a flight out somehow, maybe not to his original destination
 
He got what we wanted in the end though. A flight out of the country.
 
People lose their shit at the airport. I like how he seems to alternate between kicks, and normal knocking on the door. Like the flight attendant will say, who's there?? And open up

Why can't they reopen the door, I know it's a rule but seems kinda stupid sometimes. Maybe if he was a hot women and was asking real nice they would have. I've known that to happen at least once.
 
Goddamn what an idiot.

Believe me, missing flights fucking sucks, but getting arrested, at a fucking airport, is a bit worse imho ngl tbh
 
blaseblase said:
Why is it always dudes acting a fool?
Click to expand...
Both sexes can be ignant AF at airports, excessive alcohol is frequently involved when a flight is missed. Maybe the issue was solved by putting him on another plane and helping him to get off mid-flight.
 
I started watching some old A&E show on youtube about issues like this. I stopped watching it though because it became an obvious formula. The person missed their flight, lost their tickets, etc. The airport pretends there is nothing they can do while the person keeps getting angrier and angrier. Airport then resolves the issue and makes themselves look good on the TV show and moves on.
 
