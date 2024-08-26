Passenger misses Flight then goes on a Kicking spree and gets Deported

Rhood
The passenger reportedly arrived at the gate after closing, whereupon crew members denied him entry.
“When he couldn’t get on the plane, he chose to breach flight security,” Gallo recalled. Upon finding that the aircraft door was closed, the irate flyer threw a tantrum.
Police and security personnel apprehended the passenger and took him to the airport migration office, where he reportedly assaulted an official.
The man was deported from the country within hours.
Passenger’s epic meltdown caught on camera as he kicks airplane door after missing flight
He definitely made it into the mile cry club.
nypost.com