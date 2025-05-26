Pasadena.

fingercuffs

fingercuffs

36CFIST
Platinum Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2007
Messages
121,928
Reaction score
56,639
Very long story short I have a free Saturday afternoon and night there on my own in September before a concert on Sunday. I've scoped out record and bookstores, I love bric a brac interesting type stores, what else would you suggest to get up to?

Being a lifelong fan of Depeche Mode I have a love for The Rosebowl but I'm mainly excited about hanging out with my girl friend more than seeing Oasis being I won't have seen her in over 2 years.

What else to do? I like weird stuff.
 
They used to do a cool swap meet on Saturdays at the Rose Bowl there. I ran into Jason Mamoa at it buying some knives randomly one time. King Taco is my usual GoTo for Food.

Other than that...i really just avoid LA.

Are you only looking for Pasadena or are you looking to venture out & away more?
 
Old Town is the way to go. Just a bunch of restaurants, bars, cafes you can hangout. There are cultural places and gift shops. There was a Barnes and Nobles there years ago, I haven’t been but that was always a place to stop and read and chit chat. Seems like it’s closed.

would frequent Pasadena frequently in my youth. It was quite fun.
 
JangoMike said:
They used to do a cool swap meet on Saturdays at the Rose Bowl there. I ran into Jason Mamoa at it buying some knives randomly one time. King Taco is my usual GoTo for Food.

Other than that...i really just avoid LA.

Are you only looking for Pasadena or are you looking to venture out & away more?
Click to expand...
Literally Pasadena only. I won't have a car so I'm looking to mooch around Pasadena only. I'm SoCal already do it isn't like I'm going to as a vacation to sightsee.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,485
Messages
57,342,385
Members
175,657
Latest member
Eliran Antonio Tudor

Share this page

Back
Top