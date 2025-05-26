fingercuffs
36CFIST
Very long story short I have a free Saturday afternoon and night there on my own in September before a concert on Sunday. I've scoped out record and bookstores, I love bric a brac interesting type stores, what else would you suggest to get up to?
Being a lifelong fan of Depeche Mode I have a love for The Rosebowl but I'm mainly excited about hanging out with my girl friend more than seeing Oasis being I won't have seen her in over 2 years.
What else to do? I like weird stuff.
