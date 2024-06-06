  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

Law Party of working class tries to prevent increasing overtime.

How can anyone that's working class take the Republican party seriously?
Tax cuts for billionaires and gutting labor laws.

Republicans Launch Effort to Block Labor Department's New Overtime Pay Rule

Republicans Launch Effort to Block New DOL Overtime Pay Rule

GOP lawmakers introduced a measure to block the US Department of Labor’s overtime rule, siding with business opposition that says the regulation will increase costs for employers.
Link to new over time rule. No information in the article.
 
"the trouble was that we didn't have any self-admitted proletarians. Everyone was a temporarily embarrassed capitalist." John Steinbeck "A Primer on the '30s." Esquire (June 1960), p. 85-93:
 
There wasn't any information other than several links to other articles on the subject on the right side of the page. Here is one.

Millions of New Workers Eligible for Overtime Under DOL Rule (2)

Roughly 4 million workers will take home more money when they work more than 40 hours a week under a new US Labor Department rule that expands overtime pay eligibility under federal law.
