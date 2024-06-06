no fat chicks
Worlds greatest poster
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 14, 2009
- Messages
- 10,444
- Reaction score
- 3,833
How can anyone that's working class take the Republican party seriously?
Tax cuts for billionaires and gutting labor laws.
Republicans Launch Effort to Block Labor Department's New Overtime Pay Rule
Tax cuts for billionaires and gutting labor laws.
Republicans Launch Effort to Block Labor Department's New Overtime Pay Rule
Republicans Launch Effort to Block New DOL Overtime Pay Rule
GOP lawmakers introduced a measure to block the US Department of Labor’s overtime rule, siding with business opposition that says the regulation will increase costs for employers.
news.bloomberglaw.com