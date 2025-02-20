  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

News Parker vs Bakole set for Saturday

www.boxingscene.com

Joseph Parker will now fight Martin Bakole following Daniel Dubois withdrawal

Within a couple of hours of it being rumored that Daniel Dubois had suffered a viral infection and would therefore be unable to defend his IBF heavyweight title, Joseph Parker had the name of a new opponent.
Within a couple of hours of it being rumored that Daniel Dubois had suffered a viral infection and would therefore be unable to defend his IBF heavyweight title, Joseph Parker had the name of a new opponent.
His opponent on Saturday is now going to be Martin Bakole, the Congolese heavyweight currently based in Scotland, who has agreed to step in and fight Parker at just 48 hours’ notice.
“Joseph Parker will now face Martin Bakole in a heavyweight clash on Saturday night after Daniel Dubois was ruled out due to illness,” announced The Ring via their social media account this evening.
 
good on both of these gentlemen in agreeing to fight to save the card
Parker is a fuckin dog, taking on all of the division's hardest punchers
 
Good fight but this is a non-title bout. Dubois is the one that holds the IBF strap after all.
 
