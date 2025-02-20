Joseph Parker will now fight Martin Bakole following Daniel Dubois withdrawal
Within a couple of hours of it being rumored that Daniel Dubois had suffered a viral infection and would therefore be unable to defend his IBF heavyweight title, Joseph Parker had the name of a new opponent.
His opponent on Saturday is now going to be Martin Bakole, the Congolese heavyweight currently based in Scotland, who has agreed to step in and fight Parker at just 48 hours’ notice.
“Joseph Parker will now face Martin Bakole in a heavyweight clash on Saturday night after Daniel Dubois was ruled out due to illness,” announced The Ring via their social media account this evening.