Crime Pardoned J6er says Trump pardon also covers his child porn charges

As someone who was sexually abused by two family members when I was a child for a number of f'n years they should allow David Paul Daniel and myself in a locked room for 20 minutes. There are things that I would do him that would make him wish he never fucking produced child porn. What a scumbag human being thinking his charges for child porn should be dropped. The only thing that should be dropped is him from a 50 story window. Fuck him!
 
The news makes it seem like everyone who cares about politics looks at child porn.
 
