Paranormal Quiz!

Spoiler (1) Doppelgänger

(2) Telepathy

(3) The Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon

(4) The Capgras Delusion (BJ Penn supposedly has this).

(5) Precognition



(6) Omen. In the unlikely event you said 'portent' you can also have a mark.

(7) Scrying

(8) Telekinesis

(9) Synchronicity

(10) Déjà Vu



(11) Bootstrap Paradox: something causes itself (I think this is a kind of recursion). Eg John Connor sends Kyle Reese back in time to conceive John Connor (with Sarah)



Consistency Paradox: something makes itself impossible. Eg you go back in time and kill your grandfather before he conceived your parent. Like if the Terminator killed Miles Dyson as well as destroying his files etc. in Terminator 2.



Newcomb's Paradox: I don't understand this and would be pleasantly surprised if anyone gets two marks here. The most common example is one of those things where people have to pick Box A or Box B. It seems no one can prove which is the correct choice in the example, and this paradox exists on the edge of human comprehension.

Can you name these paranormal phenomena?(1) A supernatural double of someone(2) Communication by thought alone(3) You hear/see etc. something for the first time, or for the first time for a long time, and it starts cropping up all the time.(4) Someone erroneously thinks that one of his relatives/friends etc has been secretly replaced by a sinister imposter.(5) Inexplicably knowing the future (not influenceable by you)(6) A sign from the Other Side which, if correctly interpreted, tells what is going to happen(7) Ascertaining (possible) future events by looking at a physical medium (crystal ball, mirror, still water in moonlight etc.)(8) Moving things by thought alone(9) When apparently-unrelated events coincide in a way which seems implausible to have been a coincidence, and we suspect that they have been directed by an unknown force for an intelligent purpose. Eg. your reliable car breaks down on the way to the airport, you therefore miss your flight, and the plane crashes, killing everyone on board.(10) The feeling that you have seen (experienced) something before, although you can't have by normal means.(11) Time travel would seem to cause three main kinds of paradox if it were possible. What are they? (Six Marks - one for each name and one for an example)The pass mark is 9/16. How did you do?