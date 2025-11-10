Only Here for Attachments
Paramount+ price increase coming in 2026 as UFC broadcast deal kicks off
The UFC officially moves from ESPN to Paramount starting in January
www.mmafighting.com
"Our ongoing investments in Paramount+ are enhancing the value we deliver to consumers,” Ellison said in the letter. “To support this continued investment, we plan to implement price increases in the U.S. early in the first quarter of 2026, and we recently announced upcoming price adjustments in Canada and Australia."
"These changes will fuel continued reinvestment in the user experience and deliver an even stronger slate of programming for our customers in the year ahead and beyond."