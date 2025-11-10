News Paramount+ hiking prices in anticipation of UFC's broadcast deal

Only Here for Attachments

Only Here for Attachments

Champion of Facts and Logic
@Titanium
Joined
Sep 30, 2016
www.mmafighting.com

Paramount+ price increase coming in 2026 as UFC broadcast deal kicks off

The UFC officially moves from ESPN to Paramount starting in January
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

"Our ongoing investments in Paramount+ are enhancing the value we deliver to consumers,” Ellison said in the letter. “To support this continued investment, we plan to implement price increases in the U.S. early in the first quarter of 2026, and we recently announced upcoming price adjustments in Canada and Australia."
"These changes will fuel continued reinvestment in the user experience and deliver an even stronger slate of programming for our customers in the year ahead and beyond."
<31>
 
giphy.gif
 
Hope they check the UFC on those bogus cards they throw to “fill the quota”

Paramount better demand good shit for the price they already paid, and also for what they are charging the customers


edit: fixed grammar
 
At least we don't have to pay for that shit ESPN app now

I tried to watch their fight night the other day and even using the search, the only thing that came up was the Spanish language broadcast

What the fuck, you idiots?

Literally had to scroll down and find the UFC icon, click that, and randomly scroll until it popped up.

You know there's some piece of shit VP managing that app who is pulling down like 400k just to be a retard fuck up.
 
Pittie Petey said:
They just lost Taylor Sheridan and now they wanna increase the price, that whole operation finna be outta business by February
They still have his stuff through 2027 iirc?
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
Its got to the point where I am thinking of starting a Go Fund Me thread on sherdog so I can afford these UFC cards.

Hope you can all contribute

cat-thumbs-up.gif
A gofundme???

0j1qcsub4h0g1.png


It's rough, man. I really want to pay for the UFC on Paramount, but there's only so long I can put off my gf's abortion.
 
