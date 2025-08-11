Paramount + -- FINE PRINT thread

Really seems like great news for fight fans, particularly US fight fans who have been largely picking up the check for much of the rest of the world that gets the events on their normal cable packages....



Let's discuss the details beyond the headlines. I will do my best to update and move correct answers to the OP if you guys can answer questions.



Is there an upcharge or is it in the base plan? > NO UPCHARGE <



Multiple sources confirm it is included in the $7.99 base plan and numbered events will be simulcast on CBS



How will this impact fighter pay? Is there a compensation for PPV bonus?



Some posters have suggested a "viewership bonus" which sounds plausible, hopefully it is appropriately scaled to function like a PPV bonus and not some bullshit $50k flat fee

How will this deal work for bars?



Chains like Buffalo Wild Wings and Miller's Ale House have previously paid hundreds of dollars or more per PPV event for the ability to show the fights and bring in customers.



Will there be a Paramount preferred vendors or approved public broadcasters type of deal worked out or does this become a free for all where any bar with TVs can now put on the UFC events if they choose to?



What will happen to TUF and DWTNCS?



Ariel Helwani pointed out that these were not mentioned in any press releases.



What IS included?



13 numbered events annually for 7 years

30 fight nights annually for 7 years

What about prelims?



will the entire numbered card air on CBS?

Or just the main card with the prelims on Paramount+?

What about APEX?



Was Paramount smart enough to include incentives sufficient to get UFC to value QUALITY and not just pump out quantity like it felt to some of us was their model during the ESPN+ guaranteed pay deal?



What is the break even point for Paramount in terms of number of subscribers needed to gain in order to be profitable?



I heard on a press snippet that they currently have roughly 70mil subscribers.



They are going to pay roughly 1.1bil/year, and at 7.99/mo they make approximately 96$ per new subscriber...



So by my math they need around 11-12million additional subscribers (on avg or rounding out aggregate based on annual income) to turn a profit on this deal )



That seems quite doable to me. But feel free to check my math or point out where I am wrong and why I am dumb.



If you have questions that I missed, let me know.