Media Paramount fails to secure biggest asset in combat sports

Power Slap is expected to sign an exclusive deal with some obscure platform called 2400 Baud Streaming.
 
#PowerSlap now fully on YouTube under own naam haanji, no need to become submissive to big broadcast company 👍🏾


"You know who I like to bet on? Me...I don’t like to have to answer to anybody... We built the business however we see fit. We do whatever the f*ck we want."
–Power Slap Founder and Blessed Entrepreneur Dana White
One day UFC must also grow up like slap dangal, stand on own do pair, and stop asking mummy-daddy for capital 🤏🏾🏳️‍🌈

I say this with no ninda toward lower caste sport ji, Waheguru’s barkat comes when there is faith and full discipline 🙏🏽📿🥛
 
Slapjit said:
#PowerSlap now fully on YouTube under own naam haanji, no need to become submissive to big broadcast company 👍🏾




One day UFC must also grow up like slap dangal, stand on own do pair, and stop asking mummy-daddy for capital 🤏🏾🏳️‍🌈

I say this with no ninda toward lower caste sport ji, Waheguru’s barkat comes when there is faith and full discipline 🙏🏽📿🥛
I always start reading these and feel like I am having a stroke.
 
ricc505 said:
I always start reading these and feel like I am having a stroke.
Sat Sri Akal ji may Waheguru put full shakti in your day haanji 🥛✨ and protect you from all Kalyugi harkat 👍🏽 🚭🥃🫦
 
Slapjit said:
Sat Sri Akal ji may Waheguru put full shakti in your day haanji 🥛✨ and protect you from all Kalyugi harkat 👍🏽 🚭🥃🫦
I'm assuming that was a message of positivity. Thank you for the kind words
 
