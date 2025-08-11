LoneLynx
Correct. Updated titleParamount bought the US broadcast rights, not the entire UFC.
That's more than double what ESPN paid. That's a crazy amount of money and I can't wait to see how this new system screws the fighters.
Paramount lmao.
Could only manage a B league streaming service.
Probably because this would be the only reason you'd ever subscribe to Paramount."Paramount+ won't charge viewers any additional fees, effectively eliminating the PPV model." I respect them for that.
All gone. Just hot dog branders.and what about the champions who get PPV bonus?