News Paramount buys UFC rights. PPV model is dead

PPV is the proof of whether people are willing to pay live, given the lack of spectacular fights in recent months, this might be the result.
 
Fuck, interesting and ground-breaking development that.......curious to see how this goes.
 
Paramount ffs? Over Netflix, Amazon, etc.? Seems like a step back, I mean, isn't Paramount the actually company that bought out Spike TV? Lmao

Don't get me wrong, ESPN+ and the ESPN era has been dog shit, but I'm just very surprised by this move.
 
Will this put the UFC on CBS and what about the champions who get PPV bonus?
 
Well it sucks because no PPV means less storytelling. We aren't really following a story telling, media content, podcasts, press conferences, one fighter calling the other out. Everyone's personality seems to have been rendered useless, it's like... A fantasy... Without PPV, it also means less incentive for the story between fights, sagas between fighters, rivalries, charisma from fighters. Also, less incentive to live events as well. Events / fights can be recorded and then broadcast later with ambience sound, rather than having a real moment feeling. Fights may even be just announced and streamed, like "fighters x and y are fighting in a week!" then ppl just access the streaming... And it might have been done a while ago so the UFC holds content to release them without a build up. This kinda sucks.
 
Paramount is growing. They just merged with Skydance and a lot of top management is being shuffled. This is a pretty huge win for them.

Maybe Ill have to resubscribe to Paramount Plus after this.
 
