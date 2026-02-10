  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Paramount+ bad main events?

I found the last couple title fights to be appallingly bad matchmaking. Gaethje and Pimblett didn't deserve an interim title and Lopes getting such a quick rematch was stupid and it unsurprisingly ended the same. Also, Horiguchi is a long time UFC vet he should have been main event over that boring ass Bautista guy. Wtf are these main events? Might cancel Paramount if they keep putting out such weak ass main events that no one cares for
 
I don't disagree with anything you wrote but ouch, Bautista getting a nice finish and catching a stray :D He fought pretty good this time around.
 
Kwic said:
I don't disagree with anything you wrote but ouch, Bautista getting a nice finish and catching a stray :D He fought pretty good this time around.
No one gives a fuck about Bautista. Did you see how he robbed Aldo via cage smothering?? He will never live that down. Gucci is 10-1 in UFC and only lost to Mighty Mouse.
 
You have to wonder what the motivation will be going forward. The UFC also isn't bound by PPV numbers, so we could see even weaker PPV cards. They are probably only looking for viewership increase now.
 
PrideNverDies said:
No one gives a fuck about Bautista. Did you see how he robbed Aldo via cage smothering?? He will never live that down. Gucci is 10-1 in UFC and only lost to Mighty Mouse.
Maybe the Bum of Rio should have learned how to fight out of the clinch at some point during his long ass career.

Most of Mario's other fights have been great. Lots of his earlier UFC fights were just pure action. His finish against Lok Dog was awesome too.

I like Guchi a lot, but he was in there against a dude who has looked like a bum ever since he came back. They keep wanting to push Albazi, but he isn't going to be a top fighter now.
 
Yeah. I'm sure they are pissed...

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)'s first fight night on Paramount+ achieved an average minute audience of 4.96 million viewers, a new record for a live event on the service. In addition, the UFC 324 broadcast reached 7.18 million households and drew a peak concurrent audience of 5.93 million.
 
DecisionSplit said:
So far this deal has been a joke. Terrible cards. Apex events again. More ads than ESPN. Paramount deal isn't looking good.
I think this is the model that the UFC ownership knows is the only one that is actually sustainable. They are just not able to put on stacked PPVs that get enough buys to justify them anymore; that was apparent with the end of the ESPN era. They got the biggest money they could for further watering down of events and really negotiated a good deal for themselves if you look at the billions they got.

The UFC lacks the depth, and more importantly, the star power to do any better than this. In order to change this state of affairs, they would have to do a new and bigger promotional push similar to when they were developing the UFC's name with Zuffa, along with better pay for the fighters- and we all know none of that is going to happen.
 
PrideNverDies said:
I found the last couple title fights to be appallingly bad matchmaking. Gaethje and Pimblett didn't deserve an interim title and Lopes getting such a quick rematch was stupid and it unsurprisingly ended the same. Also, Horiguchi is a long time UFC vet he should have been main event over that boring ass Bautista guy. Wtf are these main events? Might cancel Paramount if they keep putting out such weak ass main events that no one cares for
We have to assume for now, that the UFC is loading the based for the grandslam at the white house. There needs to be like 5 title fights on that card minimum to save the trainwreck that is the first 3 numbered main events this year
 
I think Bautista is prone to be hated by fans just because of his face.
One of the ugliest fighters on the roster right now, and to add on to that he has that kind of ugliness that is juste repulsive, Raul Rosas got that funny type of ugliness and he is building his character on it, Bautista is just an annoyance to look at.
 
Some people thought the death of ppv would lead to better, merit-based cards.

I argued that, without the need to generate ppv buys, the cards would get worse. You be the judge on which perspective was correct.

laleggenda27

Post in thread 'With PPVs Gone, Will UFC Matchmaking Become More Merit-Based?'

The current ESPN deal already offers a guaranteed revenue stream and, to a certain extent, negated the "incentive" to generate ppv buys. What that led to is a lessened need to build quality ppv cards. I expect this to continue that trend and possibly make it worse.

Some of will depend on whether the deal allows Paramount to flex its muscle and force the UFC to put out a quality product. Because if it's left entirely up to the UFC, cards will get even more watered down.
 
