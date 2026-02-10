Paramount+ bad main events?

DecisionSplit said: So far this deal has been a joke. Terrible cards. Apex events again. More ads than ESPN. Paramount deal isn't looking good. Click to expand...

I think this is the model that the UFC ownership knows is the only one that is actually sustainable. They are just not able to put on stacked PPVs that get enough buys to justify them anymore; that was apparent with the end of the ESPN era. They got the biggest money they could for further watering down of events and really negotiated a good deal for themselves if you look at the billions they got.The UFC lacks the depth, and more importantly, the star power to do any better than this. In order to change this state of affairs, they would have to do a new and bigger promotional push similar to when they were developing the UFC's name with Zuffa, along with better pay for the fighters- and we all know none of that is going to happen.