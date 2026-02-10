Paramount+ bad main events?

PrideNverDies
I found the last couple title fights to be appallingly bad matchmaking. Gaethje and Pimblett didn't deserve an interim title and Lopes getting such a quick rematch was stupid and it unsurprisingly ended the same. Also, Horiguchi is a long time UFC vet he should have been main event over that boring ass Bautista guy. Wtf are these main events? Might cancel Paramount if they keep putting out such weak ass main events that no one cares for