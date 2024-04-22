Papua New Guinea Leader Criticizes Biden’s ‘Cannibals’ Comment Twice last week, President Biden suggested without evidence that his uncle had been eaten by cannibals there after his plane went down off the New Guinea coast during World War II.

Didn't see a thread on this, but it seems Biden's comments have upset on of our strategic allies in the pacific. Quite embarassing for our country to be honest. Biden tried to use a lie about Trump making fun of service people, and in turn offended an entire country. Also took the oppertunity to jab the US for not properly dismantling left over bombs and such that the people of the island live in fear of every day. Also says US should come pick up their deadThe white house has not issued an apology.