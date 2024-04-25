Paola Costa on Rampage Podcast

The Craig Jones and TKZ ones were rough, but they do a decent job most of the time depending on the amount of people in the room.Rampage gets the best guests. I just wish they were more serious before the interview portion of their pods. It's tough to get through sometimes.
The podcast is good but that guy Bear sucks. He sounds like a chain smoking old lady & his kissing up to fighters is excessive.It's so funny that Rampage co-host has some sort of jewellery business because he looks exactly like a slimy jewellery salesman would look like
Yeah that guy must have been born into money or something.I like Rampage but damn those podcasts are bad. The producer or whoever he has on the podcast with him is annoying af
I enjoy it a ton, probably the only podcast media that I listen to nowadays. But, I have to say that Bear dude needs to chill on glazing Rampage, we all know how great Rampage was.Rampage podcast is the funniest in the world right now. Can’t wait to see this episode
He makes Chael Sonnen sound like Michael Buffer.Rampage's secretary iono fam tink he needs to clear his throat prolly find another gig too bro kinda weird everyting he Saiyan sound like
