Paola Costa on Rampage Podcast

It's so funny that Rampage co-host has some sort of jewellery business because he looks exactly like a slimy jewellery salesman would look like
 
Page and Costa are both funny AF.

Hoping Sean whoops his ass tho, and gets another shot at the belt.
 
Rampage gets the best guests. I just wish they were more serious before the interview portion of their pods. It's tough to get through sometimes.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Rampage gets the best guests. I just wish they were more serious before the interview portion of their pods. It's tough to get through sometimes.
The Craig Jones and TKZ ones were rough, but they do a decent job most of the time depending on the amount of people in the room.
 
Rampage's secretary iono fam tink he needs to clear his throat prolly find another gig too bro kinda weird everyting he Saiyan sound like 🧢
 
swizztony said:
Rampage podcast is the funniest in the world right now. Can't wait to see this episode
I enjoy it a ton, probably the only podcast media that I listen to nowadays. But, I have to say that Bear dude needs to chill on glazing Rampage, we all know how great Rampage was.
 
PaddyO'malley said:
Rampage's secretary iono fam tink he needs to clear his throat prolly find another gig too bro kinda weird everyting he Saiyan sound like 🧢
He makes Chael Sonnen sound like Michael Buffer.
 
