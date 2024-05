That was a pretty good fight, never heard of Erceg before and thought it was an easy one for Pantoja, Erceg is ranked ten, I cant member the last time a guy with that rank got a TS, I scored it 49-48 Pantoja winning rounds 1, 2 and 5 , Erceg is legit, he should have a boost in ranking even though he lost, ten is just too low for a guy who almost beat Pantoja