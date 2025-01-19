  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Pantoja should be next for Merab

Neither champ has a very interesting #1 contender right now.

So why not? Pantoja have several tittle defenses at this point so he has earned this opportunity.

Both are greats at cardio so we might have an interesting match up right here.
 
This might be the first fight that Merab doesn't have a reach disadvantage
 
Patchy Mix was in the audience with his fiance Tatiana Suarez.

The UFC should keep the streak going of giving other champions immediate title fights, and put together Mix vs Merab.
 
I'm just not super interested in seeing the guy who has now decisively beaten the current #1, #2, and #3 contenders at BW fight a FLW
 
A super fight that actually makes sense because both guys are lacking top contenders? Nah that’s not the ufc way.
 
what are the differences in length, arms? this would be a beastly fight
 
