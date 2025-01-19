Pantoja should be next for Merab

Mammothman
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2015
- Messages
- 24,219
- Reaction score
- 24,502
Neither champ has a very interesting #1 contender right now.
So why not? Pantoja have several tittle defenses at this point so he has earned this opportunity.
Both are greats at cardio so we might have an interesting match up right here.
So why not? Pantoja have several tittle defenses at this point so he has earned this opportunity.
Both are greats at cardio so we might have an interesting match up right here.