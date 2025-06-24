Pantoja releases the hardest looking custom shorts in the UFC

Very nice.

These are even better than Weili’s custom shorts. Which I thought were the best looking ones so far.

Red is my favourite colour.
 
they are cool but they do not suit him at all. They look like what zhangs shorts should look like

Still think Illa has the best customs
 
Definitely one of the better Venom shorts for sure and a little fabric softener would soften those right up :)
 
Man, I miss the Condom Depot shorts. This is a step in the right direction.
 
Dragon ? Is Pantoja chinese like Adesanya ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Cowboy Kurt Angle
Julianna Peña custom fight kit
2
Replies
28
Views
777
Pharenheit
Pharenheit

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,447
Messages
57,472,804
Members
175,720
Latest member
athletesnation_mngt

Share this page

Back
Top