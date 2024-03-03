pantoja is why divisions should play fast and loose with title shots

this "you gotta win ten fights in a row before getting a ts" is utter bullshit, is what allow guys to rank squat



also is why you have dudes cleaning up the division before even getting the title



pantoja should face kape next, he won't cause he already did before being champ



now it seems like anyone he faces in the division will be a fucking rematch



you should be three-five wins(max) always from a ts at all times