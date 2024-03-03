pantoja is why divisions should play fast and loose with title shots

mister piscadinha

mister piscadinha

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jan 29, 2022
Messages
1,199
Reaction score
1,506
this "you gotta win ten fights in a row before getting a ts" is utter bullshit, is what allow guys to rank squat

also is why you have dudes cleaning up the division before even getting the title

pantoja should face kape next, he won't cause he already did before being champ

now it seems like anyone he faces in the division will be a fucking rematch

you should be three-five wins(max) always from a ts at all times
 
Nah, that's just symptomatic of their overall problem of shit booking. They don't create a ladder by booking people as if there is some progression to be made a lot of the time, and it's that scattershot, "fast and loose" booking of the division that leaves it in tatters so the champ has to scrounge for terrible matchups.
 
Sure,

I mean, I wish fighters would be fast and loose with taking fights too. Faster turn arounds, less BS.

Lets go!
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Nah, that's just symptomatic of their overall problem of shit booking. They don't create a ladder by booking people as if there is some progression to be made a lot of the time, and it's that scattershot, "fast and loose" booking of the division that leaves it in tatters so the champ has to scrounge for terrible matchups.
Click to expand...
Dana can block you even if you have done the work and climbed the ladder tho.

So I am now advocating for anarchy lol
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Nah, that's just symptomatic of their overall problem of shit booking. They don't create a ladder by booking people as if there is some progression to be made a lot of the time, and it's that scattershot, "fast and loose" booking of the division that leaves it in tatters so the champ has to scrounge for terrible matchups.
Click to expand...


nothing "fast and loose" about the way the match makers are running this thing, but i won't argue semantics
this "record padding" shit needs to go, throw everyone to the lions, the good ones will rise anyway
rankings are bullshit so after winning three(provided the level of oposition is increasing with each fight) you should be good to go
 
Idk why people are so into the idea of a Kape title shot, Pantoja literally already beat him. And would beat him again too, easily. And Kape hasn't beaten anyone elite to earn a title shot either so idk why people talk like he's a shoo-in for a title shot
 
gentel said:
Idk why people are so into the idea of a Kape title shot, Pantoja literally already beat him. And would beat him again too, easily. And Kape hasn't beaten anyone elite to earn a title shot either so idk why people talk like he's a shoo-in for a title shot
Click to expand...

how many "elite" fighters there are in this division?
are you okay with pantoja, royval and moreno fighting it out for eternity?
maybe call figgy back make things "new"..
 
Crazy how belal has beaten 4 guys in the top 10 at welterweight and they still won’t give him a title shot lol. If he wins the belt, he retroactively probably becomes top 5 welterweights of all time
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ExitLUPin
Is Pantoja a top 5 flyweight of alltime? Top 3?
2
Replies
28
Views
933
Conan the K-9
Conan the K-9
TCE
Media Alexandre Pantoja reveals he ‘almost blacked out’ during UFC 296 title defense: "I took his back and started to feel ill"
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
Sasha
Sasha

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,923
Messages
55,178,573
Members
174,656
Latest member
JeromeBrun

Share this page

Back
Top