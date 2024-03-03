pantoja is why divisions should play fast and loose with title shots

mister piscadinha
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jan 29, 2022
- Messages
- 1,199
- Reaction score
- 1,506
this "you gotta win ten fights in a row before getting a ts" is utter bullshit, is what allow guys to rank squat
also is why you have dudes cleaning up the division before even getting the title
pantoja should face kape next, he won't cause he already did before being champ
now it seems like anyone he faces in the division will be a fucking rematch
you should be three-five wins(max) always from a ts at all times
also is why you have dudes cleaning up the division before even getting the title
pantoja should face kape next, he won't cause he already did before being champ
now it seems like anyone he faces in the division will be a fucking rematch
you should be three-five wins(max) always from a ts at all times