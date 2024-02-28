Pantoja is 9-0 against current top 10 of his division.... How many champions have dominated their division like this?

BEATDOWNS said: Flyweight sucks



rematch after rematch it's very top heavy division with no clear contenders.



lets have

Figgy

Moreno

Royval

Pantoja



all fight each other ten times each, oh wait thats already happened. smh Click to expand...

It's actually a bottom heavy division. Some of the best prospects in the entire sport are at 125lbs both in and out of the UFC. Guys like Igor Da Silva, Rei Tsuruya, Tatsuro Taira, Muhammad Mokaev etc. Have all been competing at an amateur or pro level from 15 years old or so and have backgrounds in combat sports even before then. The UFC fucked up the top end by discarding Mighty Mouse, Horiguchi and Cejudo jumping to 135lbs rather than defending because they planned to close the division. Oh shit, did I mention the UFC just whimsically let go Askar Askarov? The last guy to fucking beat Pantoja? Oh and they passed up on signing Azamat Kerefov who's Russias best Flyweight.Anyways, the UFC has done a lot to sabotage 125lbs. Moreno and Pantoja are kinda paper champions. That said they've really done a great job signing a lot of the top prospects at 125lbs recently from the US, Brazil, Kazakhstan and a few other places. Gotta give it time to grow now, like a garden.