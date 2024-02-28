Pantoja is 9-0 against current top 10 of his division.... How many champions have dominated their division like this?

GHXNMshWAAAO-1d


Not many. Even someone like Volk as dominant as he was best record was 6-0 against top 10. And hes fought almost all of em.
 
Flyweight sucks

rematch after rematch it's very top heavy division with no clear contenders.

lets have
Figgy
Moreno
Royval
Pantoja

all fight each other ten times each, oh wait thats already happened. smh
 
I don't have the stats handy, but in their primes silva, GSP and Jones all had stellar records against the top 10 of their divisions
 
A guy who actually has a good case for wanting a shot at being a double champ, but instead still ready to fight whoever he is asked to.

The available matchups for top fighters is quite limited in MMA, its all promotion centered, imagine DAZN or PBC making fights within their own promotion and thats it, thats how MMA operates, quite bad in some cases like flw.
 
It's actually a bottom heavy division. Some of the best prospects in the entire sport are at 125lbs both in and out of the UFC. Guys like Igor Da Silva, Rei Tsuruya, Tatsuro Taira, Muhammad Mokaev etc. Have all been competing at an amateur or pro level from 15 years old or so and have backgrounds in combat sports even before then. The UFC fucked up the top end by discarding Mighty Mouse, Horiguchi and Cejudo jumping to 135lbs rather than defending because they planned to close the division. Oh shit, did I mention the UFC just whimsically let go Askar Askarov? The last guy to fucking beat Pantoja? Oh and they passed up on signing Azamat Kerefov who's Russias best Flyweight.

Anyways, the UFC has done a lot to sabotage 125lbs. Moreno and Pantoja are kinda paper champions. That said they've really done a great job signing a lot of the top prospects at 125lbs recently from the US, Brazil, Kazakhstan and a few other places. Gotta give it time to grow now, like a garden.
 
Loops has another fighter to jock until he fails and then he'll shit on him. Anyway, War Pantoja.
 
