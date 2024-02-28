Pantoja is 9-0 against current top 10 of his division.... How many champions have dominated their division like this?

I don't have the stats handy, but in their primes silva, GSP and Jones all had stellar records against the top 10 of their divisions
Not many. Even someone like Volk as dominant as he was best record was 6-0 against top 10. And hes fought almost all of em.
Flyweight sucks
rematch after rematch it's very top heavy division with no clear contenders.
lets have
Figgy
Moreno
Royval
Pantoja
all fight each other ten times each, oh wait thats already happened. smh
Ehh. He's only defended his belt once.A guy who actually has a good case for wanting a shot at being a double champ, but instead still ready to fight whoever he is asked to.