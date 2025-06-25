Pantoja and Angela Hill custom shorts

Cowboy Kurt Angle
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jun 3, 2021
- Messages
- 10,687
- Reaction score
- 14,627
90% of the fighters that get custom shorts these days are champions... and somehow ANGELA HILL is one of the other 10% that get them lol what
Angela Hill getting custom shorts was not something I was prepared to see today.
Who doesn't am I right?By the look of those shorts I assume Angela Hill loves X-files and fisting?
I believe Angela Hill has the record for most career UFC fights by a WMMA fighter.90% of the fighters that get custom shorts these days are champions... and somehow ANGELA HILL is one of the other 10% that get them lol what