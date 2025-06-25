Pantoja and Angela Hill custom shorts

Cowboy Kurt Angle

Cowboy Kurt Angle

Had to look up what Aliens have to do with Angela Hill and she’s the granddaughter of Betty and Barney Hill one of the most popular alien abduction cases in the US history
 
90% of the fighters that get custom shorts these days are champions... and somehow ANGELA HILL is one of the other 10% that get them lol what

VinceArch said:
Angela Hill getting custom shorts was not something I was prepared to see today.
Click to expand...


I dont particularly like her as a fighter but she is one of the most fightingest WMMA fighters ever She fights all the damn time and takes on all comers. I respect her fighting career a lot. I'd not be mad at all if she's the only Non champ WMMA fighter with custom shorts. Though they are the absolute worst custom shorts in the history of ever.
 
The Angela Hill one is a joke.

She’s not getting custom shorts.

Use your brains if she was they would show you the top that goes with it.
 
I believe Angela Hill has the record for most career UFC fights by a WMMA fighter.
 
