Pantheon on Netflix

F1980
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 1,990
- Reaction score
- 2,724
Anyone watching this show? I just finished it and thougth it was fantastic. It's a cartoon show done by AMC, 2 seasons in total.
It's a very violent and heavy SCI FI show, reminds me of the "3 Body Problem" series.
It's about uploading human consciousness into the internet, where people can live forever in peace, but only the wealthy who can afford it and the chosen few that get to do, while leaving humans behind who become jealous of them and thus a war breaks out between the two.
I suggest watching it without reading any more info about it.
