F1980
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 1,956
- Reaction score
- 2,604
There has to be extremely severe punishments for attacking teachers and faculty in any school
I remember back when I was in high school they had the zero tolerance policy if you bring a weapon to school, it was like a life sentence in prison after the columbine school shootings. Even if you only bring a knife
Attacking teachers and staff deserves severe prison sentences
