Crime Pandemonium as students attack principal at school

There has to be extremely severe punishments for attacking teachers and faculty in any school

I remember back when I was in high school they had the zero tolerance policy if you bring a weapon to school, it was like a life sentence in prison after the columbine school shootings. Even if you only bring a knife

Attacking teachers and staff deserves severe prison sentences

 
www.bbc.co.uk

Port Talbot head teacher jailed for attacking deputy with wrench

Anthony Felton's attack was motivated by jealousy and "entirely without precedent", a judge says.
A head teacher attacked his deputy with a wrench after being hit by "overwhelming sexual jealousy" due to a love triangle at the school.
Anthony Felton, 54, admitted attempted grievous bodily harm with intent after the attack at St Joseph's Roman Catholic Comprehensive in Aberavon, Neath Port Talbot, on 5 March.
Richard Pyke, 51, was treated for minor injuries in hospital after Felton sought him out and attacked him from behind.
Felton, of Penyrheol Road, Gorseinon, Swansea, was sentenced to two years and four months on Friday and Judge Paul Thomas KC said he suspected a head teacher attacking his deputy was "entirely without precedent".
The court heard Felton was distressed after finding out he was the father of a fellow teacher's child and had recently discovered Mr Pyke was in a relationship with the same teacher.
In a victim impact statement, Mr Pyke told the court Felton, whom he trusted completely, brought a metal wrench into his office and rained a "number of blows" on him.

Not trying to hijack the thread, but it reminded me of the British "school violence" story that broke today 😆

But yeah, OP is pretty shocking. Principal made it worse fighting back, looked to be under control the minute that other adult stepped in, but nah. He was having none of it.
 
I wonder if the Principal will face charges as he escalated the situation by fighting back
 
www.bbc.co.uk

No, you're trying to derail the thread.
 
I bet their dads will give em all a real stern talking-to when they get home.
 
