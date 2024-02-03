Palworld has no business being as fun as it is

It’s not a great game

- Steals from Ark, a little from BOTW and of course Pokémon
- It’s janky, awkward and buggy
- Graphics on par with pre 2010… lol

But it’s… just fun. Maybe not your cup of tea, but….

And Pokémon Fans (which my kids are) should be irate. Because this team basically shit out a game better than the multitude of rehashed Pokemen sequels that haven’t really changed in 20 years.

Anyway, I’ve been enjoying watching my girls play this goofy and cute game. Far better that seeing them play Pokémon.

I can’t see Nintendo not suing them into oblivion. But hopefully Pandora’s box is open about what Pokémon could have been
 
