PVZ gwaan fi di KO tomorrow morning







Cliffs:

-Gyal workin' on her offense, tryna get di knockout fi certain

-Lots of nuances inni di defense department but she workin'

-Learned a lot in her last outing finna capitalize wif better strats



Ting is Mrs. Dodson lifts so ting prolly be a factor









Don't forget to watch di ting bring oot di Lucky Charms or egg whites if u tryna get shredded cuz ting at 9am LAX/12pm TDot







So what 6ixdog tinkin'? KO or nah?