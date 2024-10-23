PaddyO'malley
PVZ gwaan fi di KO tomorrow morning
Cliffs:
-Gyal workin' on her offense, tryna get di knockout fi certain
-Lots of nuances inni di defense department but she workin'
-Learned a lot in her last outing finna capitalize wif better strats
Ting is Mrs. Dodson lifts so ting prolly be a factor
Don't forget to watch di ting bring oot di Lucky Charms or egg whites if u tryna get shredded cuz ting at 9am LAX/12pm TDot
So what 6ixdog tinkin'? KO or nah?
