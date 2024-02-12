Crime Paedophile/Child Killer Roy Whiting left blood-soaked after Fourth Prison Slashing/Stabbing

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
6,302
Reaction score
13,906

Child killer Roy Whiting

633201


was left soaked in blood after a frenzied stabbing in his maximum security jail, the Mirror can reveal.

The paedophile - caged for life in 2002 for murdering eight-year-old Sarah Payne

7_Mistakes_That_Caught_a_Killer_Sarah_Payne_9.jpg


- was repeatedly knifed inside 'Monster Mansion' HMP Wakefield,

QVNIMTI1MDcwMjU5.jpg


sources claim. Prison guards raced to rescue the 65-year-old and gave him treatment after the assault this weekend. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A source said: "Whiting is hated in prison. He was stabbed and was covered in blood. They were trying to kill him." Whiting has been the subject of repeated attacks behind bars at Cat A Wakefield jail. The prison houses 600 of Britain's most dangerous prisoners, including Soham monster Ian Huntley, 50.

g60gm1-650b2546ec112.jpg


In 2002 murderer Rickie Tregaskis

Img33991767-2-scaled.jpg


slashed Whiting's face with a razor blade. The incident left Whiting with a 6in scar on his right cheek. And nine years later double killer Gary Vinter, 53,

JS21526694.jpg


snuck into Whiting’s jail cell and attacked him with a sharpened plastic toilet brush handle. He later told a court he stabbed the notorious child killer in both eyes because he was a 'dirty little nonce'. The tip of his makeshift weapon broke and left a piece of plastic in Whiting's eye socket.

Vinter - who murdered a workmate in 1996 and his estranged wife in 2008 - then kicked and punched him as he lay on the floor. In 2020 two convicted murderers were jailed for a further seven-and-half years after attacking Whiting at the West Yorkshire prison.

Richard Prendergast

_103647431_richardprendergastbackground.png.webp


and Kevin Hyden

_83815090_killer.jpg


again targeted Whiting in his cell after arming themselves with makeshift weapons, including pieces of wood with screws sticking out. Whiting suffered multiple puncture wounds during the attack in November 2018.
 
Really unfortunate they couldn't get it done. Seems like a pretty basic lack of understanding of human biology at this point. Two guys holding a man down while the third nicks his neck should take 30 seconds.
 
Natural Order said:
Really unfortunate they couldn't get it done. Seems like a pretty basic lack of understanding of human biology at this point. Two guys holding a man down while the third nicks his neck should take 30 seconds.
Click to expand...
It's better like this, now he gets to live in fear some more and wait for the next one. Fuck giving pedo child killers an easy out.
 
Imagine being so despised, that convicted murderers think you're scum. LOL.

Anyways, who wants to start a GoFundMe? Let's get him all healthy again ASAP, so he can go back to the Thunderdome for round six against an unknown opponent.
 
SakurabasEar said:
Seems like he's going to be killed eventually anyways, and now you've all spent tax money stitching him up over the years
Click to expand...
Well we'll see what happens - he's survived four attacks so far. Maybe they aren't trying to kill him. Maybe the screws will keep him safer now. It does cost a lot to keep people in prison. But executions (in the US) are more expensive than LWOP.
 
Koro_11 said:
It's better like this, now he gets to live in fear some more and wait for the next one. Fuck giving pedo child killers an easy out.
Click to expand...

Exactly what I was thinking. Sounds like everything is going exactly as it should.
 
650lb Sumo said:
Child killer Roy Whiting was left soaked in blood after a frenzied stabbing in his maximum security jail, the Mirror can reveal.

The paedophile - caged for life in 2002 for murdering eight-year-old Sarah Payne

sources claim. Prison guards raced to rescue the 65-year-old and gave him treatment after the assault this weekend. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Click to expand...

those prison guards who resuscitated him need to be fired and perhaps even jailed.
 
Child abusers of all types are hated in prisons because most of the inmates were victims of child abuse.

@cottagecheesefan
 
Last edited:
650lb Sumo said:
Well we'll see what happens - he's survived four attacks so far. Maybe they aren't trying to kill him. Maybe the screws will keep him safer now. It does cost a lot to keep people in prison. But executions (in the US) are more expensive than LWOP.
Click to expand...

Executions ARE ridiculously expensive. Dunno why they don’t just take some people out back and let Joe Biden deal with them
 
Koro_11 said:
It's better like this, now he gets to live in fear some more and wait for the next one. Fuck giving pedo child killers an easy out.
Click to expand...

Was going to say the same. Did I see that the scumbag is now blind from the attack or was I confusing stories in the OP?
 
HereticBD said:
Imagine being so despised, that convicted murderers think you're scum. LOL.

Anyways, who wants to start a GoFundMe? Let's get him all healthy again ASAP, so he can go back to the Thunderdome for round six against an unknown opponent.
Click to expand...

they're all scum, and I don't think they are logical people to begin with
 
xn7 said:
they're all scum, and I don't think they are logical people to begin with
Click to expand...
They are, but child rapists/killers have a special place in Hell, where even the murderers turn their noses up at them.

If there was a ladder to represent these dregs, this guy would be on the very bottom rung.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rhood
Flight gets delayed & canceled after Passenger's Child couldn't sit in 1st Class Free
2
Replies
30
Views
994
KnightTemplar
KnightTemplar
Siver!
International Nationwide Manhunt Underway in UK After 'Most Embarrassing Escape'
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
650lb Sumo
650lb Sumo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,225
Messages
55,066,631
Members
174,584
Latest member
Amr Refat

Share this page

Back
Top