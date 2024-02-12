Child killer Roy Whitingwas left soaked in blood after a frenzied stabbing in his maximum security jail, the Mirror can reveal.The paedophile - caged for life in 2002 for murdering eight-year-old Sarah Payne- was repeatedly knifed inside 'Monster Mansion' HMP Wakefield,sources claim. Prison guards raced to rescue the 65-year-old and gave him treatment after the assault this weekend. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.A source said: "Whiting is hated in prison. He was stabbed and was covered in blood. They were trying to kill him." Whiting has been the subject of repeated attacks behind bars at Cat A Wakefield jail. The prison houses 600 of Britain's most dangerous prisoners, including Soham monster Ian Huntley, 50.In 2002 murderer Rickie Tregaskisslashed Whiting's face with a razor blade. The incident left Whiting with a 6in scar on his right cheek. And nine years later double killer Gary Vinter, 53,snuck into Whiting’s jail cell and attacked him with a sharpened plastic toilet brush handle. He later told a court he stabbed the notorious child killer in both eyes because he was a 'dirty little nonce'. The tip of his makeshift weapon broke and left a piece of plastic in Whiting's eye socket.Vinter - who murdered a workmate in 1996 and his estranged wife in 2008 - then kicked and punched him as he lay on the floor. In 2020 two convicted murderers were jailed for a further seven-and-half years after attacking Whiting at the West Yorkshire prison.Richard Prendergastand Kevin Hydenagain targeted Whiting in his cell after arming themselves with makeshift weapons, including pieces of wood with screws sticking out. Whiting suffered multiple puncture wounds during the attack in November 2018.