BigTruck said: This, fight more often equals more money. Kevin Holland is a multi millionaire bc he fights a lot.

Ehh, not that easy. They're only obligated to offer 3 fights per year. And then everything has to go smoothly. You have an opponent that has to push a date back because of minor injury or visa issues or whatever. Or the opponent pulls out completely but it's far enough out that the UFC won't pay you show/win and says they'll get you on one of the next cards after. Which never sounds like a big deal, but now it might be pushing your paycheck back 6 weeks or whatever.Padilla has fought 3 times now since Sept of '24. So just over a year. That's all they're obligated to give him. If he's on a 12k/12k contract (no clue if he is, but it's likely that or if not--only slightly higher) he's not making much $ and then has to pay trainers, managers, etc.Holland can fight as often as he wants now because he has some name recognition built up and they like him being on cards. Most guys don't have that option. Padilla's contract should be up so he'll likely negotiate a pay raise is the good news for him. You go 4-0 with 3 finishes, they'll give you a pay bump. He's probably not good enough to jump up multiple levels to where he's making real $, so hopefully he negotiates something decent here because this may be his last chance to get more $.