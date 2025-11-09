Unheralded Truth
Chris Padilla made a plea to get a POTN bonus not for himself, but because of those closest to him that are struggling at the moment.
He thought there was a chance of getting it, as he found a finish against an opponent who didn't try to make weight and came in 6 pounds overweight at 161 lbs.
Overcoming the disadvantage and punishing Bonfim wasn't enough for the UFC though, because some others on the card got their finishes in a slightly shorter time.