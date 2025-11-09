Media Padilla gets emotional talking about why he plead for the POTN bonus, which he didn't get

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
4,587
Reaction score
9,886


Chris Padilla made a plea to get a POTN bonus not for himself, but because of those closest to him that are struggling at the moment.
He thought there was a chance of getting it, as he found a finish against an opponent who didn't try to make weight and came in 6 pounds overweight at 161 lbs.

Overcoming the disadvantage and punishing Bonfim wasn't enough for the UFC though, because some others on the card got their finishes in a slightly shorter time.
 
Man is on a streak and due for a pay rise that shouldn't have him begging for a bonus, dude deserves a bonus too, that GnP was pretty nasty but I get it, there were some great finishes today. Dude is 4-0 with 3 finishes in the UFC, he proved himself
 
Your performance in the fight either earns the bonus or doesn’t, begging for one post fight doesn’t do it.

If you need money, then let the UFC know you’re up for another fight as soon as they can line something up. Be a company man. That is a proven strategy! Being active and showing up on weight does a lot, being entertaining on top of that…

<mma4>
 
rollthedice said:
Man is on a streak and due for a pay rise that shouldn't have him begging for a bonus, dude deserves a bonus too, that GnP was pretty nasty but I get it, there were some great finishes today. Dude is 4-0 with 3 finishes in the UFC, he proved himself
Click to expand...
It’s wild too because he came from behind, weathered a storm and looked like shit until he won lol
 
Spath said:
Your performance in the fight either earns the bonus or doesn’t, begging for one post fight doesn’t do it.

If you need money, then let the UFC know you’re up for another fight as soon as they can line something up. Be a company man. That is a proven strategy! Being active and showing up on weight does a lot, being entertaining on top of that…

<mma4>
Click to expand...
This, fight more often equals more money. Kevin Holland is a multi millionaire bc he fights a lot.
 
BigTruck said:
This, fight more often equals more money. Kevin Holland is a multi millionaire bc he fights a lot.
Click to expand...

Ehh, not that easy. They're only obligated to offer 3 fights per year. And then everything has to go smoothly. You have an opponent that has to push a date back because of minor injury or visa issues or whatever. Or the opponent pulls out completely but it's far enough out that the UFC won't pay you show/win and says they'll get you on one of the next cards after. Which never sounds like a big deal, but now it might be pushing your paycheck back 6 weeks or whatever.

Padilla has fought 3 times now since Sept of '24. So just over a year. That's all they're obligated to give him. If he's on a 12k/12k contract (no clue if he is, but it's likely that or if not--only slightly higher) he's not making much $ and then has to pay trainers, managers, etc.

Holland can fight as often as he wants now because he has some name recognition built up and they like him being on cards. Most guys don't have that option. Padilla's contract should be up so he'll likely negotiate a pay raise is the good news for him. You go 4-0 with 3 finishes, they'll give you a pay bump. He's probably not good enough to jump up multiple levels to where he's making real $, so hopefully he negotiates something decent here because this may be his last chance to get more $.
 
MigitAs said:
It’s wild too because he came from behind, weathered a storm and looked like shit until he won lol
Click to expand...
What I find amusing is that Bonfim done the opposite, he looked great until he didn't and then he looked like shit when he lost 🤣 Padilla is tough and a crafty mofo
 
rollthedice said:
What I find amusing is that Bonfim done the opposite, he looked great until he didn't and then he looked like shit when he lost 🤣 Padilla is tough and a crafty mofo
Click to expand...

Padilla's strategy was 100% intentional too. Shell, don't absorb anything huge that will get him hurt, make sure all those power shots are hitting mostly arms and gloves. And Bonfim WILL fade. You could literally see it playing out as Chris walked him down. He got fouled and was like "Hell no, absolutely no resting for him, I don't want any of my 5 minutes". He would push forward, cover up when Bonfim threw, then reset and do it again. And he could feel Bonfim slowing.

It's actually one of the better examples of having a brilliant gameplan in place and then executing it perfectly. He and his team knew he was at a skill disadvantage when both guys were fresh. So...make sure that the fight got to a place where only one guy was fresh. Genius.
 
mkess101 said:
Ehh, not that easy. They're only obligated to offer 3 fights per year. And then everything has to go smoothly. You have an opponent that has to push a date back because of minor injury or visa issues or whatever. Or the opponent pulls out completely but it's far enough out that the UFC won't pay you show/win and says they'll get you on one of the next cards after. Which never sounds like a big deal, but now it might be pushing your paycheck back 6 weeks or whatever.
Click to expand...
These circumstances rarely occur in the first place, lots of fighters has had more than 3 fights a year on the come up, mainly based on just putting your name out there and telling your manager and the UFC you’re available, you’re emphasizing the negatives as if it’s a common occurrence. It’s not.
mkess101 said:
Padilla has fought 3 times now since Sept of '24. So just over a year. That's all they're obligated to give him. If he's on a 12k/12k contract (no clue if he is, but it's likely that or if not--only slightly higher) he's not making much $ and then has to pay trainers, managers, etc.
Click to expand...
It doesn’t hurt to say you’re available to fight as short notices etc, obligatied fights aside if you say you want to fight often more than not the UFC will be happy to oblige thst mindset & knowing you’re a option.
mkess101 said:
Holland can fight as often as he wants now because he has some name recognition built up and they like him being on cards. Most guys don't have that option. Padilla's contract should be up so he'll likely negotiate a pay raise is the good news for him. You go 4-0 with 3 finishes, they'll give you a pay bump. He's probably not good enough to jump up multiple levels to where he's making real $, so hopefully he negotiates something decent here because this may be his last chance to get more $.
Click to expand...
Thats a misconception, you need to have name recognition to fight often, you fight often to get name recognition. Holloway was a nobody, fought 4x a year in the beginning of his career, barring 2013, Buckley, Adesanya, Holland were nobodies, fighting often with good performances are reasons why they grew quickly.
 
volcom5 said:
These circumstances rarely occur in the first place, lots of fighters has had more than 3 fights a year on the come up, mainly based on just putting your name out there and telling your manager and the UFC you’re available, you’re emphasizing the negatives as if it’s a common occurrence. It’s not.

It doesn’t hurt to say you’re available to fight as short notices etc, obligatied fights aside if you say you want to fight often more than not the UFC will be happy to oblige thst mindset & knowing you’re a option.

Thats a misconception, you need to have name recognition to fight often, you fight often to get name recognition. Holloway was a nobody, fought 4x a year in the beginning of his career, barring 2013, Buckley, Adesanya, Holland were nobodies, fighting often with good performances are reasons why they grew quickly.
Click to expand...

There are a variety of factors, sure. I'm not claiming I know all of Padilla's. Has he offered to take fights on short notice? No clue.

Izzy was a big name before he got to the UFC. They were hyping him as the elite kickboxer etc. Holland and Buckley I agree. Every situation is different too. We just don't know all the details of each one. I'm only pointing out it's POSSIBLE that Padilla has tried to fight more often and it hasn't happened but not because of him. He just accepted a fight with a guy who missed weight by 5 freaking lbs. I don't think Padilla is looking to avoid fights lol.
 
vinnie245 said:
You'd think fighters would learn by now that if you beg for a bonus you wont get it as UFC hates that shit.
Click to expand...
lol then pay your fighters so they aren't begging for scrap if you hate it shit is embarrassing for the company
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,616
Messages
58,449,672
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top