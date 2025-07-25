It makes actual sense too. Paddy has and is building up his skill set and experience and at a sustainable rate. He hasn't been pushed too hard too soon like with Sage.Makes the most $ense
They should offer him a Max, BBMFTitle holder, rematch in that case. Gaeghje should have all the motivation in the world to get that one back.and Justin doesn't want to fight anyone but title holders. Here we go again with fighters leaning on undeserved entitlement and bottlenecking their own divisions.
I like the slow approach. I don’t need last minute fightsMy only issue with Paddy is that you can never give him bonus fights because he can´t make weight within 4 or 8 week notice you need to give the dude like 16 weeks/4-5 months notice and a guaraanted fight. You can never ambush him with a fight offer because he will tell you it is not feasible for him to make weight on such short notice.
Just stay lean man. Stay around 170 at all times no need to blow up to 210+ after each fight
Gaethje vs Hooker would be a great fight for fans. They should just give Paddy the shot and make Max vs Arman #1 contender.Of course Paddy would want to fight Gaethje over Arman. Arman is more of a threat to him.
I have a feeling we are gonna get Ilia vs Gaethje & Arman vs Paddy next. Holloway vs Paddy would be a fckn banger. I keep forgetting Dan Hooker is lurking in the shadows somewhere.
