Media Paddy would prefer to fight Justin next over Arman

He knows Arman would fuck him up, Justin is another faded veteran, the type that Paddy loves to be fed by the UFC.
 
My only issue with Paddy is that you can never give him bonus fights because he can´t make weight within 4 or 8 week notice you need to give the dude like 16 weeks/4-5 months notice and a guaraanted fight. You can never ambush him with a fight offer because he will tell you it is not feasible for him to make weight on such short notice.

Just stay lean man. Stay around 170 at all times no need to blow up to 210+ after each fight
 
Benoitthegr8 said:
Makes the most $ense
It makes actual sense too. Paddy has and is building up his skill set and experience and at a sustainable rate. He hasn't been pushed too hard too soon like with Sage.
 
and Justin doesn't want to fight anyone but title holders. Here we go again with fighters leaning on undeserved entitlement and bottlenecking their own divisions.
 
If this fight gets green lit, it has to be Topuria vs Arman, that's the fight many wanted to see and the fight that should have went down over Topuria vs Oliveira.
 
Armans a tougher fight and a smaller name.

Gaethje is one foot out the door already talking about retirement but he's a legend fan favourite that puts on bangers.
 
ninja boot said:
They should offer him a Max, BBMFTitle holder, rematch in that case. Gaeghje should have all the motivation in the world to get that one back.
 
TGRinrehab said:
Agree with you there, I was hoping that the UFC wasn’t going to try and push Paddy into his next tilt being a title fight. I’d say while the extracurricular BS between Top and Paddy would make good theater, I don’t think Paddy is quite there experience wise, another fight or two would serve him well.
 
octagonation said:
I like the slow approach. I don’t need last minute fights
 
Of course Paddy would want to fight Gaethje over Arman. Arman is more of a threat to him.

I have a feeling we are gonna get Ilia vs Gaethje & Arman vs Paddy next. Holloway vs Paddy would be a fckn banger. I keep forgetting Dan Hooker is lurking in the shadows somewhere.
 
KO Shotz said:
Gaethje vs Hooker would be a great fight for fans. They should just give Paddy the shot and make Max vs Arman #1 contender.
 
Aurelian said:
I like that scenario too.

I personally wouldn't be mad at Arman vs Ilia next, Paddy vs Max, & Gaethje vs Hooker. I mean Gaethje & Hooker were supposed to scrap before Dan pulled out & was replaced with Fiziev.

I won't be mad at Max vs Charles either, Arman vs Paddy for the #1 contender, & Gaethje getting the next shot before he retires as well.
 
