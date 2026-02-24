Hot Take Paddy will never be championship material until he gets his diet in check

Barely one month after his fight and he's already got a double chin

1000022011.jpg

At the highest level of any sport, you have to stay in shape year round as a professional athlete. You can’t binge eat between fights and then try to crash diet in camp.

It’s crazy that his first loss hasn’t shifted his mentality at all.
 
Yeah and also that video is one of the biggest cope fests I've ever seen.

"Omg Gaethje eye poked me twice should have been a point taken i won rounds 3 and 5 it should have been a draw I was lighting up Gaethje until he kicked me in the balls but when I kicked him in the balls it wasn't even on the cup I easily could have won if i just took him down I just got caught in the moment and stood and banged with him"


Haven't seen coping like this since Colby Covington. This guy has massive flaws that need fixing in his game yet he seems completely unwilling to acknowledge them.
 
Let me f*cking eat bro...

syidog6jwo1f1.jpeg
 
I dont think its his diet tho, i mean yeah that probably counts, but i watched the fight, his standup isnt great, and while his ground game is, he doesnt seem to have a way to take his opponents down, once he gets those two sorted out, then yeah, diet might be next.
 
I definitely agree. Then again he may be one of those freaks that can pull it off, an anomaly. Time will tell but I'm rooting for him. Seems it was his skills that failed him against Justin, not the weight cut. The eye pokes certainly didn't help, but I'm sure Justin didn't purposely do that.
 
Not hating on Paddy, but he's not a championship caliber fighter. Even if he gets his diet checked in, he simply doesn't posses the skills to beat the topper echelon of fighters in the division.
 
yea, no kidding. it's amazing how much they blew up in between fights.

Tbf, Ricky Hatton (RIP) was battling alcoholism and depression. Especially after his loss to Manny
 
I beg to disagree.

Seems like most champs only defend once a year and none of them are missing weight.
 
Yes, you can technically eat like shit all year and crash cut to not miss weight, are you going to be at your best though doing that?

Even infrequent fighters like Khamzat and Ilia never seem to get out of shape as Paddy does between fights.
 
2 years in Dagestan would indeed do this guy wonders. He fancies his hands which is while he'll never be champ.

His bread and butter is grappling. Just needs to focus on wrestling to ensure the fights get where he wants them. Too much ego though, none of this would happen.

And I agree with TS, no way can you be a top level pro fighter fluctuating weight to that degree. Guy likes his food too much.
 
He will never be championship material
 
I was on the Paddy bandwagon for a couple of hours. But I can't imagine him ever becoming champ (unless shenanigans); he's just not good enough of a fighter. I think he's already peaked.
 
What...

Yall ain't see the Gaethje fight?


Paddy boy came up... way the fuck short
against a old as fuck 38 going on 50 Justin Gaethje.

Paddy is 31.


His striking is fucking trash.
His wrestling is not elite.



They rolled out the red carpet for him like few have ever had the opportunity and ya boy fumbled the shit out of it.


It ain't happening.
THIS WAS IT.
They gave him a title shot vs #5 and he got fuckin SMOKED



To quote my boy Christopher :


come-again-what.gif

That's as good as it's gonna get
And it ain't ever gonna get that good again.



Stop tryin to make fetch happen Gretchen
 
