Paddy vs Topuria is going to be so much more interesting

Charles hasn’t looked good for a while now. He gave Arman a tough fight but still lost.

Fights to make after:
Max vs Oliveira

With how inactive Islam is you might as well just give Paddy a title shot lol. The storyline is there. Plus I think Paddy 100% has the size, awkward style, and conditioning to give Topuria major problems

I also think Topuria round 1 or 2 KO is good value. Charles is a kill or be killed fighter
 
True, but I still think Topuria would be way too much for ole Paddy. I don't put much stock in the Chandler win, he's shit these days imo.
 
Charles hasn’t looked good for a while now. He gave Arman a tough fight but still lost.

Fights to make after:
Max vs Oliveira

With how inactive Islam is you might as well just give Paddy a title shot lol. The storyline is there. Plus I think Paddy 100% has the size, awkward style, and conditioning to give Topuria major problems

I also think Topuria round 1 or 2 KO is good value. Charles is a kill or be killed fighter
Yea TS just write off one of the greatest LW fighters of all time in Oliveira. Just ignore that he has more finishes in the UFC than Top has fights. Who would want to see Top tested in his divisional debut against one of the most exciting and well rounded guys LW has ever seen…. Just look ahead to Paddy because I mean he beat Chandler and has a big iG following right?

Yea TS just write off one of the greatest LW fighters of all time in Oliveira. Just ignore that he has more finishes in the UFC than Top has fights. Who would want to see Top tested in his divisional debut against one of the most exciting and well rounded guys LW has ever seen…. Just look ahead to Paddy because I mean he beat Chandler and has a big iG following right?

I will be jumping up and down if Do Bronx wins this.

On paper he has more weapons overall, and has the range on Ilia.

But, Topuria has serious hands and top notch pressure and distance control.

Will be interesting to see if his power transfers up to LW with Charles.

If Oliveira can make it super wild he may catch Ilia with something big, maybe a head kick, or a sub.
 
True, but I still think Topuria would be way too much for ole Paddy. I don't put much stock in the Chandler win, he's shit these days imo.
This lol.

Paddy's UFC streak has been a bunch of low level type guys and then 3 washed cans lol.

But because he looked great crushing a bum like Chandler all of a sudden everyone has started giving him a chance against Topuria.

Nothing's really changed though. Topuria would still obliterate him within half a round.
 
Yea TS just write off one of the greatest LW fighters of all time in Oliveira. Just ignore that he has more finishes in the UFC than Top has fights. Who would want to see Top tested in his divisional debut against one of the most exciting and well rounded guys LW has ever seen…. Just look ahead to Paddy because I mean he beat Chandler and has a big iG following right?

Charles will always be the people’s champ but he’s had his time. Such a violent prime
 
True, but I still think Topuria would be way too much for ole Paddy. I don't put much stock in the Chandler win, he's shit these days imo.
This lol.

Paddy's UFC streak has been a bunch of low level type guys and then 3 washed cans lol.

But because he looked great crushing a bum like Chandler all of a sudden everyone has started giving him a chance against Topuria.

Nothing's really changed though. Topuria would still obliterate him within half a round.
Chandler sucks ass but I still think Paddy would beat Charles at this point
 
Chandler sucks ass but I still think Paddy would beat Charles at this point
I can see it, Paddy has improved. Set Paddy aside, I just never thought Chandler was that good. One dimensional striking with no real sub game. Even his gnp was never that effective.
 
I can see it, Paddy has improved. Set Paddy aside, I just never thought Chandler was that good. One dimensional striking with no real sub game. Even his gnp was never that effective.
Chandler was that good.

He was very good at having early success, then having his cardio fall apart while making dumb Fight IQ decions, then losing, then calling out Conor.

See you at the top.
 
With how inactive Islam is? Am I missing something here. I thought Islam is fighting for the WW belt sometime this fall according to the man himself JDM.

I agree with the rest
 
