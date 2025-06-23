Paddy vs Topuria is going to be so much more interesting

biscuitsbrah
Charles hasn’t looked good for a while now. He gave Arman a tough fight but still lost.
Fights to make after:
Max vs Oliveira
With how inactive Islam is you might as well just give Paddy a title shot lol. The storyline is there. Plus I think Paddy 100% has the size, awkward style, and conditioning to give Topuria major problems
I also think Topuria round 1 or 2 KO is good value. Charles is a kill or be killed fighter
