Paddy took a pay cut to fight in the UFC

loptyjoe
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2019
- Messages
- 583
- Reaction score
- 916
“When I got offered the first (UFC) contract, I got offered a new Cage Warriors’ deal, and that deal was worth more than the base contract for the UFC and I’ve done a lot with that money,”
UfC iS dYiNg.
UfC iS dYiNg.
Paddy Pimblett says he took a pay cut to sign with UFC as Cage Warriors champ in 2021
Paddy Pimblett opens up about his beginning contracts with the UFC, and how he was initially getting paid more fighting for Cage Warriors.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com