Paddy took a pay cut to fight in the UFC

“When I got offered the first (UFC) contract, I got offered a new Cage Warriors’ deal, and that deal was worth more than the base contract for the UFC and I’ve done a lot with that money,”

UfC iS dYiNg.

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Paddy Pimblett says he took a pay cut to sign with UFC as Cage Warriors champ in 2021

Paddy Pimblett opens up about his beginning contracts with the UFC, and how he was initially getting paid more fighting for Cage Warriors.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com
 
Imagine literally any other major sports' pinnacle organization requiring athletes to take a pay cut to move up from the regional circuit to the big show.

You think F1 drivers or top 50 in the world tennis players/golfers have to give up base pay or sponsorship contracts just to perform on the world stage?
Make it make sense lol, I know paddy was a franchise star for CW and they were probably willing to pay to keep him there, but it's still retarded
 
Fighter pay is a dead issue for 2 reasons:
  1. There's no longer a need to speculate, and all the rumors of "backroom bonuses" are moot. After court filings in the antitrust suit, we know exactly how much the UFC has paid fighters, and what their revenue sharing is (i.e., they don't want fighters getting more than 20%.
  2. The fighters don't seem to care. The vast majority refuse to unite on the issue, and they shoot down media/fans who bring it up.
Point being, they're clearly underpaid but don't care enough to change it. And if they don't care, we shouldn't either.
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
Imagine literally any other major sports' pinnacle organization requiring athletes to take a pay cut to move up from the regional circuit to the big show.

You think F1 drivers or top 50 in the world tennis players/golfers have to give up base pay or sponsorship contracts just to perform on the world stage?
Make it make sense lol, I know paddy was a franchise star for CW and they were probably willing to pay to keep him there, but it's still retarded
Didn’t a bunch of pro golfers abandon the PGA to go play in Saudi funded league because they paid more?
 
Thanks for telling us this information, pretty sure it will prove useful at some point during my fan experience here.
 
laleggenda27 said:
Fighter pay is a dead issue for 2 reasons:
  1. There's no longer a need to speculate, and all the rumors of "backroom bonuses" are moot. After court filings in the antitrust suit, we know exactly how much the UFC has paid fighters, and what their revenue sharing is (i.e., they don't want fighters getting more than 20%.
  2. The fighters don't seem to care. The vast majority refuse to unite on the issue, and they shoot down media/fans who bring it up.
Point being, they're clearly underpaid but don't care enough to change it. And if they don't care, we shouldn't either.
It's not that they don't care, it's more they don't want to bite the hand that feeds them when they're still trying to make it, and even established ones don't want to compromise their bag. It's not until after they stop trying to impress machine that they either express or change their views against fighter pay. Everyone knows it's disgusting for most except the top 1%, and the only ones not speaking up are either ignorant, benefitting from it or just don't care as there's bigger stuff to worry about than fighter pay.
 
His UFC base contract was like 12k so lol.

If I remember correctly, Dana or Hunter once said their whole goal with new roster signing is to minimize the negotiation process aka take the default contract or go somewhere else
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
Imagine literally any other major sports' pinnacle organization requiring athletes to take a pay cut to move up from the regional circuit to the big show.

You think F1 drivers or top 50 in the world tennis players/golfers have to give up base pay or sponsorship contracts just to perform on the world stage?
Make it make sense lol, I know paddy was a franchise star for CW and they were probably willing to pay to keep him there, but it's still retarded
You sort of replied yourself, but thats also probably half truth from Pimblett, if he made more over there thats already their top pay, he joined the UFC as a regional star for UK shows, probably didnt took much until he ended up making more, specially with 4 POTN bonus so far, the potential to make money is in the UFC, even if they underpay a lot according to their revenue.
 
Pimblett NEVER would've become Dave Portnoy's number 1 object of affection had he resigned with Cage Warriors. This is exactly what the UFC banks on so they can keep their labor costs down. Remember guys, the UFC is not a career, it's an opportunity.

www.barstoolsports.com

Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett Signs Massive Seven-Figure Deal With Barstool Sports

HUGE NEWS - Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett is now a coworker of ours here at Barstool Sports thanks to this masssive seven-figure deal he has signed to become a brand ambassador and content creator with u...
www.barstoolsports.com www.barstoolsports.com
 
