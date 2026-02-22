Media Paddy Pimblett wants to fight Benoit Saint-Denis next, says they are "Europe's two best lightweights"

Who wins if they fight?

I think BSD would get his takedowns and grind paddy out from top position. Paddy doesn't have much fire power on the feet, next to no wrestling, and I just don't see him subbing bsd


ExitLUPin said:
Pimblett isn't better than Gamrot. Doubt he is better than Ziam. Hughes, Parnasse, Duncan, Rebecki, Klein... Pimblett might be better than a couple, but he probably isn't top 5 European LWs.
I'm a huge bsd fan, but I think ziam is probably the most skilled of the European lightweights right now.
 
Last edited:
fortheo said:
I think BSD would get his takedowns and grind paddy out from top position. Paddy doesn't have much fire power on the feet, next to no wrestling, and I just don't see him subbing bsd




I'm a huge bsd fan, but I think ziam is probably the most skilled of the European lightweights right now.
This a W non-casual take
 
GOATtalks said:
Where does he think Topuria comes from?
He's never passing up an opportunity to no-sell Ilia, lol.

I respect him asking for that fight, especially if it ends up getting signed. May be capping, but its his quickest route back to title contention.

It's past time for him to notch a big win over a 30 year old opponent to see where Paddy is among the rest at 55
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
I like it, good fight. The grappling exchanges could be a lot of fun
While BSD would have a huge wrestling advantage, the most likely way he loses that fight is by Paddy throwing up a submission from the bottom. Considering that BSD has a definite advantage on the feet and Paddy would be very unlikely to take him down, I'd expect the fight to mostly stay on the feet and, if and when it goes to the ground, for any ground sequences to resemble those in the Gaethje/Paddy fight. Eye pokes aside, Gaethje showed what needs to be done to pretty safely beat and beat up Paddy.
 
Why would you not go after the Hooker fight? With the heat they have its an instant big fight and one that he probably wins.
 
