Pimblett isn't better than Gamrot. Doubt he is better than Ziam. Hughes, Parnasse, Duncan, Rebecki, Klein... Pimblett might be better than a couple, but he probably isn't top 5 European LWs.
This a W non-casual takeI think BSD would get his takedowns and grind paddy out from top position. Paddy doesn't have much fire power on the feet, next to no wrestling, and I just don't see him subbing bsd
I'm a huge bsd fan, but I think ziam is probably the most skilled of the European lightweights right now.
He's never passing up an opportunity to no-sell Ilia, lol.Where does he think Topuria comes from?
While BSD would have a huge wrestling advantage, the most likely way he loses that fight is by Paddy throwing up a submission from the bottom. Considering that BSD has a definite advantage on the feet and Paddy would be very unlikely to take him down, I'd expect the fight to mostly stay on the feet and, if and when it goes to the ground, for any ground sequences to resemble those in the Gaethje/Paddy fight. Eye pokes aside, Gaethje showed what needs to be done to pretty safely beat and beat up Paddy.I like it, good fight. The grappling exchanges could be a lot of fun