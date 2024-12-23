Rumored Paddy Pimblett vs Michael Chandler

Paddy said it himself saying Chandler's known catchphrase "See you at the top" starting the rumor:
Paddy vs Chandler

Who you guys got?!

 
This fight at UFC London would go wild, would buy tickets for that 100% !
 
BoxerMaurits said:
This fight at UFC London would go wild, would buy tickets for that 100% !
Click to expand...
It would but I doubt they waste Paddy on anything other than a ppv, because he's easily 1 of the most popular fighters on the roster.

Leon, Allen, Murphy, & Blachowicz/Ulberg is enough to sell out London as a FN.

As for Chandler this is the biggest name he can get since Conor isn't coming back. Masvidal as well but I hope Luque gets that in Miami.
 
85 kilo. Fucking crazy, and I'm sure this is fairly normal for a lot of guys too. Crazy how much they weight between fights.
 
They are trying to give Paddy another signature win over a washed up fighter to justify a title shot.

I'll allow it.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
They are trying to give Paddy another signature win over a washed up fighter to justify a title shot.

I'll allow it.
Click to expand...
I honestly favor Chandler here but won't be surprised at whoever wins tbh, I think the method is going to be more of a surprise than the actual winner. Well for me that is.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Why haven’t we gotten Paddy vs hand sanitizer boy yet?
Click to expand...
That ship has sailed, hand sanitizer boy went back down to FW and got the belt, Pimblett is at the buffet and doesnt fight very often, would be surprised if he is ranked top 15.

Back then it was the fight to make, now it makes no sense.
 
BigTruck said:
I honestly favor Chandler here but won't be surprised at whoever wins tbh, I think the method is going to be more of a surprise than the actual winner. Well for me that is.
Click to expand...
It might be. Paddy is not really that good.

But Chandler looked like dogshit vs Oliveira. Maybe time is catching up to him.
 
Thats a good fight mainly because business wise it makes so much sense

Win-win no matter who wins
 
Not a bad match up honestly. Chandler has shown he can make it a fight with the elite but isn’t quite there. An opportunity to justify his standing in the division. For Paddy, a step up to see if he belongs.
 
Why not, but I dont see this ending well at all for Paddy.
 
I don’t dislike this , but I thought the plan was for him to fight money Moicano ?
 
The best fight the UFC can make to fast track Paddy. If Paddy gets a finish here he will be close to the title.
 
