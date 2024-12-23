BoxerMaurits said: This fight at UFC London would go wild, would buy tickets for that 100% ! Click to expand...

It would but I doubt they waste Paddy on anything other than a ppv, because he's easily 1 of the most popular fighters on the roster.Leon, Allen, Murphy, & Blachowicz/Ulberg is enough to sell out London as a FN.As for Chandler this is the biggest name he can get since Conor isn't coming back. Masvidal as well but I hope Luque gets that in Miami.