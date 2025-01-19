AL-Tappo McSnappo
The other guy taps Paddy keeps the choke, serious anger issues.
LOL at the other guy shirt, why wear that
Massive cunt
Yeah this was just a straight up real fight. Denis Frimpong may as well be on Paddy's amateur record.This wasn't sparring, this was a personal call out fight and Paddy came down to the guys gym and told him if he wants to fight if he gets a choke he's not letting go and the guy agreed.
Rules were MMA fight until one guys unconscious by choke or KO, no taps.
Paddy probably doesn't want to risk busting his hands or shins and miss out on a payday.which makes even less sense because they're wearing gloves and shin pads.
From reading the comments the guy had been trash talking and calling out Paddy online and dared him to come down to his gym so Paddy turned up.
And he'd bullied Paddys in some kind of TUF style house.
Paddy told him before the fight if he gets a choke he's putting him out and the guy still agreed to fight.
