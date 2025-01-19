  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Paddy Pimblett vs. Dennis Frimpong LEAKED Full Sparring, doesn't let go

The other guy taps Paddy keeps the choke, serious anger issues.

LOL at the other guy shirt, why wear that
 
AL-Tappo McSnappo said:


The other guy taps Paddy keeps the choke, serious anger issues.

LOL at the other guy shirt, why wear that
From reading the comments the guy had been trash talking and calling out Paddy online and dared him to come down to his gym so Paddy turned up.

And he'd bullied Paddys in some kind of TUF style house.

Paddy told him before the fight if he gets a choke he's putting him out and the guy still agreed to fight.
 
kfighter said:
Massive cunt
This wasn't sparring, this was a personal call out fight and Paddy came down to the guys gym and told him if he wants to fight if he gets a choke he's not letting go and the guy agreed.

Rules were MMA fight until one guys unconscious by choke or KO, no taps.
 
looks like a gym fight rather than a sparring
 
cmw43 said:
This wasn't sparring, this was a personal call out fight and Paddy came down to the guys gym and told him if he wants to fight if he gets a choke he's not letting go and the guy agreed.
Yeah this was just a straight up real fight. Denis Frimpong may as well be on Paddy's amateur record.
 
cmw43 said:
This wasn't sparring, this was a personal call out fight and Paddy came down to the guys gym and told him if he wants to fight if he gets a choke he's not letting go and the guy agreed.

Rules were MMA fight until one guys unconscious by choke or KO, no taps.
which makes even less sense because they're wearing gloves and shin pads.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
which makes even less sense because they're wearing gloves and shin pads.
Paddy probably doesn't want to risk busting his hands or shins and miss out on a payday.

Frimpong called it a "straightener".

8ea58-17372299706779-1920.jpg
 
cmw43 said:
From reading the comments the guy had been trash talking and calling out Paddy online and dared him to come down to his gym so Paddy turned up.

And he'd bullied Paddys in some kind of TUF style house.

Paddy told him before the fight if he gets a choke he's putting him out and the guy still agreed to fight.
cmw43 said:
This wasn't sparring, this was a personal call out fight and Paddy came down to the guys gym and told him if he wants to fight if he gets a choke he's not letting go and the guy agreed.

Rules were MMA fight until one guys unconscious by choke or KO, no taps.
If the opponent taps, you let go, end of the story.
 
