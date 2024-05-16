News Paddy Pimblett vs Bobby Green set for UFC 304 in Manchester on July 27

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    18
Weird title for the thread, I think Leon vs Belal is the bigger news
 
Geeez. big Pimblett fan...but Bobby Green is going to embarass Paddy in front of his countrymen. Oof. I fear Bobby will derail the Paddy Train.
 
Should be a good matchup but I don't think Paddy is very dangerous on the feet and Green can take this fight over as long as he plays it smart.
 
Imagine the humanity of the situation if Green starts to smash his face in , right in his home country
 
This will end terribly for Pimblett. Can see Green getting a rare stoppage here.
 
Congrats to Green for winning the sweepstakes. Great matchup. Time to put up or shutup for Paddy.
 
Money Moicono officially ducks the Baddy

Quack Quack!
 
They should've booked Moicano vs Pimblett instead, they're clearly in the position now where they're finally booking Pimblett against opponents he has a decent chance to lose to. If Pimblett is going to get beat it and someone is going to "absorbe his hype" it should be a younger fighter like Moicano, not an older one with a lot of miles in the game like Green.

Good fight though.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
I created separate threads about all 3 fights, bud
Click to expand...

Good call, I hate when a few fights get announced at the same time & someone decides to have one single thread discussing 5 separate fights lol. <lmao>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BEATDOWNS
Paddy wants Money!
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
3K
doggo
D
NoBiasJustMMA
If you were the UFC match maker, who do you have Paddy fight next?
4 5 6
Replies
100
Views
3K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,377
Messages
55,553,891
Members
174,828
Latest member
blunttruth

Share this page

Back
Top