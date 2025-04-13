Media Paddy Pimblett TKO Michael Chandler GIFS

KazDibiase

KazDibiase

"My style is kneeing people in the face."
@Silver
Joined
Nov 8, 2015
Messages
11,993
Reaction score
51,030
giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif



giphy.gif



giphy.gif




giphy.gif
 
I guess Paddy was technically the next best thing to a Conor Fight at LW for Chandler.

Would have not predicted this outcome though, especially a couple years ago. Paddy couldn’t take out Gordon but KOd Michael Chandler…who Gaetje didn’t ko in a 3 rounder. Good for The Pad Man
 
FilipEmoFights said:
I guess Paddy was technically the next best thing to a Conor Fight at LW for Chandler.

Would have not predicted this outcome though, especially a couple years ago. Paddy couldn’t take out Gordon but KOd Michael Chandler…who Gaetje didn’t ko in a 3 rounder. Good for The Pad Man
Click to expand...

Paddy has improved a lot in the last couple of years, gotta give him props for it!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Leinster Rugby
Media Paddy the Baddy on Chandler and beyond.
Replies
6
Views
341
Thepaintbucket
Thepaintbucket
HwoarangStyle
Therapist: Giant Paddy Pimblett isn't real he can't hurt you
Replies
4
Views
373
Do better
Do better
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 314: 4.12 11:30pm ET Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett
Replies
0
Views
60
helax
helax
Black9
Media Paddy Pimblett Teases Fight VS Michael Chandler "See you at the Top"
5 6 7
Replies
124
Views
4K
Tweak896
Tweak896
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)UFC 314: 4.12 11:30pm ET Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett *Total Rounds*
Replies
6
Views
161
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,535
Messages
57,169,104
Members
175,561
Latest member
Mynssen78

Share this page

Back
Top