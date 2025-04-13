KazDibiase
It's the match up that's going to happen. Easiest path to a title shot for PaddyPaddy versus Gaethje next
I guess Paddy was technically the next best thing to a Conor Fight at LW for Chandler.
Would have not predicted this outcome though, especially a couple years ago. Paddy couldn’t take out Gordon but KOd Michael Chandler…who Gaetje didn’t ko in a 3 rounder. Good for The Pad Man