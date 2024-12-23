Media Paddy Pimblett teases an upcoming fight against Michael Chandler, says "see you at the top"

BoxerMaurits said:
This fight at UFC London would go wild, would buy tickets for that 100% !
Click to expand...
It would but I doubt they waste Paddy on anything other than a ppv, because he's easily 1 of the most popular fighters on the roster.

Leon, Allen, Murphy, & Blachowicz/Ulberg is enough to sell out London as a FN.

As for Chandler this is the biggest name he can get since Conor isn't coming back. Masvidal as well but I hope Luque gets that in Miami.
 
85 kilo. Fucking crazy, and I'm sure this is fairly normal for a lot of guys too. Crazy how much they weight between fights.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Why haven’t we gotten Paddy vs hand sanitizer boy yet?
Click to expand...
That ship has sailed, hand sanitizer boy went back down to FW and got the belt, Pimblett is at the buffet and doesnt fight very often, would be surprised if he is ranked top 15.

Back then it was the fight to make, now it makes no sense.
 
BigTruck said:
I honestly favor Chandler here but won't be surprised at whoever wins tbh, I think the method is going to be more of a surprise than the actual winner. Well for me that is.
Click to expand...
It might be. Paddy is not really that good.

But Chandler looked like dogshit vs Oliveira. Maybe time is catching up to him.
 
Thats a good fight mainly because business wise it makes so much sense

Win-win no matter who wins
 
The best fight the UFC can make to fast track Paddy. If Paddy gets a finish here he will be close to the title.
 
