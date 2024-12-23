It would but I doubt they waste Paddy on anything other than a ppv, because he's easily 1 of the most popular fighters on the roster.This fight at UFC London would go wild, would buy tickets for that 100% !
I honestly favor Chandler here but won't be surprised at whoever wins tbh, I think the method is going to be more of a surprise than the actual winner. Well for me that is.They are trying to give Paddy another signature win over a washed up fighter to justify a title shot.
I'll allow it.
That ship has sailed, hand sanitizer boy went back down to FW and got the belt, Pimblett is at the buffet and doesnt fight very often, would be surprised if he is ranked top 15.Why haven’t we gotten Paddy vs hand sanitizer boy yet?
It might be. Paddy is not really that good.I honestly favor Chandler here but won't be surprised at whoever wins tbh, I think the method is going to be more of a surprise than the actual winner. Well for me that is.
Moicano is already fighting vs Daruish at UFC 311 Jan 18thI don’t dislike this , but I thought the plan was for him to fight money Moicano ?