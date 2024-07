People asking why Green shot for the takedown...it's because Paddy swept Green's front leg with that cross-body inside leg kick.



Green's base was gone, he was under Paddy, so he tried to grab a leg. It was a reasonable defensive response.



It wasn't like Green shot from the feet for no reason.



I like Pimblett (aside from his obnoxious post-Gordon interview) but wasn't expecting him to win tonight. It's always fun to see fighters get better.