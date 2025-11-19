Paddy Pimblett Slams Justin Gaethje’s Demand for Title Shot

Kung Fu Kowboy
Pimblett and Gaethje are the likely frontrunners for the next lightweight title shot against Ilia Topuria. Topuria has already clarified that he would prefer fighting Pimblett over Gaethje. However, Gaethje has threatened retirement if he doesn’t get the next title shot at 155 pounds. “The Highlight” argues that he has had the UFC’s back on multiple instances and expects the company to return the favor now.
While Pimblett respects Gaethje for his accomplishments, he doesn’t think the UFC owes anyone a title shot. Pimblett is undefeated in seven UFC outings with five finishes and is coming off a stoppage win over Michael Chandler. Meanwhile, Gaethje has beaten Dustin Poirier once and Rafael Fiziev twice while only losing to Max Holloway in his last four outings. “The Baddy” believes his TKO win over Chandler was more impressive than Gaethje’s latest decision victory over Fiziev.
He’s Being a ‘Proper Bitch’
“I don't ever wanna say a bad word about Justin Gaethje, he’s a legend,” Pimblett told Jamal Niaz. “But he's doing interviews lately being a proper bitch, saying the UFC owes him and he deserves it and all that. No one's owed nothing, you fight for it. My last win, I beat someone in a better fashion, who was a higher-ranked opponent, than he won in his last fight. So I know he’s a legend and he’s done a lot for the company and all that. But you cannot just demand a title shot.”
