Paddy Pimblett Slams Justin Gaethje’s Demand for Title Shot

hq720.jpg

Paddy Pimblett doesn’t think the UFC owes Justin Gaethje a title shot.

Pimblett and Gaethje are the likely frontrunners for the next lightweight title shot against Ilia Topuria. Topuria has already clarified that he would prefer fighting Pimblett over Gaethje. However, Gaethje has threatened retirement if he doesn’t get the next title shot at 155 pounds. “The Highlight” argues that he has had the UFC’s back on multiple instances and expects the company to return the favor now.



While Pimblett respects Gaethje for his accomplishments, he doesn’t think the UFC owes anyone a title shot. Pimblett is undefeated in seven UFC outings with five finishes and is coming off a stoppage win over Michael Chandler. Meanwhile, Gaethje has beaten Dustin Poirier once and Rafael Fiziev twice while only losing to Max Holloway in his last four outings. “The Baddy” believes his TKO win over Chandler was more impressive than Gaethje’s latest decision victory over Fiziev.

He’s Being a ‘Proper Bitch’​


“I don't ever wanna say a bad word about Justin Gaethje, he’s a legend,” Pimblett told Jamal Niaz. “But he's doing interviews lately being a proper bitch, saying the UFC owes him and he deserves it and all that. No one's owed nothing, you fight for it. My last win, I beat someone in a better fashion, who was a higher-ranked opponent, than he won in his last fight. So I know he’s a legend and he’s done a lot for the company and all that. But you cannot just demand a title shot.”


Paddy Pimblett fires back at Justin Gaethje saying nobody is owed a title shot and you fight for it 😲👀
Paddy: Once you discount fights against corpses and fights that were robberies even by the strictest of standards, your best win is against Jordan Leavitt. Why don't you try beating a legitimate top-20 fighter before complaining about someone else maybe getting a title shot?
 
He's not wrong about Justin though. If decisioning a guy on a 2L gets you shot now, we'd have more #1 contenders than ever.
 
A guy on a 2L?
Prime Fiziev is a better win than all of Paddy's 7 lame fights in a row.

Fiziev gave Justin two tough fights which both earned Fight of the Night bonus.
He went the distance both times. That's crazy.
Not to mention he ate a flush head kick and didn't drop.

Honestly it should be: Topuria vs Tsarukyan and Gaethje vs Paddy as the next title eliminator.
If he can beat Gaethje then his title shot would be deserved.
 
You get he's not complaining about about anyone getting a title shot. He's responding to someone else complaining he MIGHT be getting a title shot.

Also, he's not the matchmaker. I understand you feel his wins were robberies, but a win is a win, and if you were riding a streak, you'd petition for the highest possible ranked opponent as well.

I just feel your anger is a little misguided here.

Think of it this way. IF he gets the title shot, you either get to see him get his brains bashed in. Or, you get to see him win and really mix it up at lightweight a la JDM which was short lived, but a welcomed change all the same.
 
Ya that's true, but paddy is just trying to go after something he has a good shot of getting due to the company liking him. So he might as well try.
 
I could see Paddy beating everyone ranked bellow top 5 and excluding Fiziev.

If he does get his title shot, the buildup to the fight will be awesome. He will say lots of stuff, the press conference will be lit But at the end of it he will get beat up bad.

Still, he's a very good addition to the division and I wish him all the best.
 
Neither deserve it. Arman should but he was out of action 2 years . Th we res like 2 or 3 true contenders at lw division is really down.
 
Justin didn't beat Prime Fiziev this time around though. It was a two fight losing streak (one of them to Justin already, which means Fiziev hadn't won since the last time they fought) a bad knee injury, a year and a half worth of rust, and short notice.

Given the context, that win is not even worth the #11 next to Fiz's name for Justin. The best it could mean is "Justin isn't on an irrecoverable downturn." Which might erase some negative momentum, but it certainly doesn't put him in the positive. Even optimistically, he's at net zero right now

Paddy has lucked his way into the rankings with some fortunate changes of the guard since his last win, but at least it's a momentum of beating opponents who held a position at the time, even if they've since lost it.
 
Olivera got a title shot off a loss to Arman and beating Chandler. I get Paddy isn't a former champ, but he's been very active and has a 9 fight win streak and hasn't lost since 2018. Paddy also was the only fighter wanting to fight again before title shot.

Arman sat out until he had to fight, but only accepted Hooker after turning down Gamrot. Fair enough, he actually deserves a 2nd chance after he proves he still can show up and fight at LW.

Gaethje is in diva mode. Can't believe after being destroyed by Max, he thinks a late notice Fiziev is good enough to earn a title shot.


Should've been Arman vs Paddy, then winner gets Topuria. Or Topuria should've defended again this year at some point. Really we have no idea what truly went on behind the scenes, but something fucked up is going on because LW doesn't need to be as much of a mess as it is.
 
LW is gay as fuck how about all of you dorks fight each other and sort it out instead of pissing about it
 
Arman had his shot after robbing Oliveira, then faked a back injury last minute because he couldn't make weight, then proceeded to sit out for 18 months. A win over Hooker isn't enough to give him another shot. Gaethje and Paddy deserve it more.
 
And he completely dominated Chandler in a way I haven't seen before. I mean I've seen Chandler finished, but usually Chandler stuns his opponent at least once with a hard punch. It was definitely more one-sided than Oliveira-Chandler which was only 5 months earlier.
 
