Paddy Pimblett Slams Justin Gaethje’s Demand for Title Shot

Olivera got a title shot off a loss to Arman and beating Chandler. I get Paddy isn't a former champ, but he's been very active and has a 9 fight win streak and hasn't lost since 2018. Paddy also was the only fighter wanting to fight again before title shot.



Arman sat out until he had to fight, but only accepted Hooker after turning down Gamrot. Fair enough, he actually deserves a 2nd chance after he proves he still can show up and fight at LW.



Gaethje is in diva mode. Can't believe after being destroyed by Max, he thinks a late notice Fiziev is good enough to earn a title shot.





Should've been Arman vs Paddy, then winner gets Topuria. Or Topuria should've defended again this year at some point. Really we have no idea what truly went on behind the scenes, but something fucked up is going on because LW doesn't need to be as much of a mess as it is.