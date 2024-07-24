sdpdude9 said: Good for him being open and honest. In a sport with so much machismo, probably something many guys hide. But you know he can’t be the only one. He’s got his toughest test Saturday, his mental game better be on. Click to expand...

Not an easy subject to talk about openly. Some people seem to think that depression is a sign of weakness and who wants to be weak publicly? Some of the toughest people go through tough times and not many talk about it. Hespect, Paddy.Not sure what happens in that fight, but I hope it’s going to be a good one!