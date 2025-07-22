  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Paddy Pimblett Reveals He Almost Had Kidney Failure from Weight Cut

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
112,861
Reaction score
210,798
pimblett-682494142d40a.jpg

Paddy Pimblett recently had a serious health scare from a weight cut.

Considering Pimblett balloons up to 200 pounds outside of fight camp, it is hard to imagine that the Liverpudlian once fought at featherweight. Pimblett recently revealed that his weight cuts to 145 pounds were “disgusting.” Pimblett admits that his weight cut for his first Cage Warriors featherweight title defense against Julian Erosa was bad. “The Baddy” went on to earn a highly controversial decision win against Erosa. However, he had an even worse cut for his next title defense against Nad Narimani, which he lost.


Pimblett had a DEXA scan after the weight cut, which he later got checked by a doctor. The doctor told Pimblett that he wouldn’t have allowed him to fight if he had seen the scan beforehand. According to the doctor, Pimblett was a step away from kidney failure and lacked testosterone in his body.

Pimblett: Past Weight Cuts Were 'Disgusting'​


“That was disgusting,” Pimblett said on the "Chattin Pony" podcast. “The [Julian] Erosa one was bad. And then the one after it, I fought Nad Narimani for the belt, I ended up losing that fight. When I’d cut weight and I was on weight I went to get a DEXA scan in the university in Liverpool. And a couple of days after, the doctor looked at it and said, ‘If I would have seen this before the fight, I wouldn’t have let you fight’… I was a pound away from kidney failure. He said that I had no testosterone in me body. He said, ‘If I would have looked at that I would have said you’re not fighting.’”

Pimblett subsequently moved up to lightweight for good, where he unsuccessfully challenged Soren Bak for the title. Pimblett signed with the UFC soon after and has racked up seven straight wins in the promotion. Pimblett was called out by newly-crowned lightweight champ Ilia Topuria after his title win over Charles Oliveira last month.


😳🩸Paddy Pimblett almost lost a kidney after a weight cut early in his career:

"I ended up eventually losing that fight. When I’d cut weight and I was on weight I went to get a DEXA scan.

A couple of days after, the doctor looked at it and said… that I was a pound away from… pic.twitter.com/fM8ZkaHg14

— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) July 21, 2025
Click to expand...

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Paddy Pimblett Reveals He Almost Had Kidney Failure from Weight Cut

Paddy Pimblett recently had a serious health scare from a weight cut.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
It’s probably why only fights once every 8-9 months. Impossible to be all that active when you’re cutting that much weight.
 
its hilarious that paddy says 'enjoy life' eat all you want etc etc in his stupid mental health vids," be happy etc etc" then almost dies trying to cut weight. So be happy for 6 months and then close to death for 2 months repeat rinse... or watch what you eat in moderation year round and be 'content' and balanced. Also he wont be able to do this for much longer as he gets older.
 
MMA has no doubt created athletes that will have eating disorders especially during camps and post fight breaks. Sadly this will stay a dirty little secret until someone either dies or gets to the point where they can’t compete anymore.
 
I don't understand how he can balloon to that weight if he is supposedly training year round. The amount of calories you would have to consume to put that much weight on if you're training more than once a week is A LOT, so I'm guessing he either doesn't train at all between camps or does absolute bare minimum outside of camp.
 
Yeah no fucking shit, hopefully he learned his lesson and improve the way he cuts weight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Deadwing88
Media Paddy Pimblett declares Dana "unbelievable at his job"
3 4 5
Replies
87
Views
3K
FloydMayweatherMMA
FloydMayweatherMMA
loptyjoe
Paddy took a pay cut to fight in the UFC
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
2K
Hellowhosthat
Hellowhosthat
K
Media Paddy compares him and Illia to Mcgregor and Khabib
Replies
15
Views
475
RichardHarrow
RichardHarrow

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,380
Messages
57,597,059
Members
175,760
Latest member
Headers

Share this page

Back
Top