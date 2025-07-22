Kowboy On Sherdog
Considering Pimblett balloons up to 200 pounds outside of fight camp, it is hard to imagine that the Liverpudlian once fought at featherweight. Pimblett recently revealed that his weight cuts to 145 pounds were “disgusting.” Pimblett admits that his weight cut for his first Cage Warriors featherweight title defense against Julian Erosa was bad. “The Baddy” went on to earn a highly controversial decision win against Erosa. However, he had an even worse cut for his next title defense against Nad Narimani, which he lost.
Pimblett had a DEXA scan after the weight cut, which he later got checked by a doctor. The doctor told Pimblett that he wouldn’t have allowed him to fight if he had seen the scan beforehand. According to the doctor, Pimblett was a step away from kidney failure and lacked testosterone in his body.
Pimblett: Past Weight Cuts Were 'Disgusting'
“That was disgusting,” Pimblett said on the "Chattin Pony" podcast. “The [Julian] Erosa one was bad. And then the one after it, I fought Nad Narimani for the belt, I ended up losing that fight. When I’d cut weight and I was on weight I went to get a DEXA scan in the university in Liverpool. And a couple of days after, the doctor looked at it and said, ‘If I would have seen this before the fight, I wouldn’t have let you fight’… I was a pound away from kidney failure. He said that I had no testosterone in me body. He said, ‘If I would have looked at that I would have said you’re not fighting.’”
Pimblett subsequently moved up to lightweight for good, where he unsuccessfully challenged Soren Bak for the title. Pimblett signed with the UFC soon after and has racked up seven straight wins in the promotion. Pimblett was called out by newly-crowned lightweight champ Ilia Topuria after his title win over Charles Oliveira last month.
