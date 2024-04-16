Safton said: Too late for that. Paddy would be a step backwards for Moicano at this point and I think Renato knows it which is why he didn't even bother mentioning him this time. He's on the doorstep of contendership now; the only thing a match-up with Paddy brings is name value. I could see Paddy getting Jailin or Bobby, but not Renato. Click to expand...

I think it might be Bobby.The UFC fancies Paddy as a star.Bobby is flamboyant and brash and will talk a ton of shit to sell the fight.If he wins, then he will likely piece Paddy up. Bobby is hard to finish and as such it could be a war or a whoopingBobby doesn't have great power, so it would be death by a million paper cuts If Bobby wins.Bobby called him out.Paddy says he wants a ranked guy.Bobby is at the lower end of the rankings and probably one of the more beatable guys with a number next to his name.(I'm a Bobby fan, just being honest, and Bobby is up there in age and milage, 50+ fights I think.)