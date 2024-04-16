Media Paddy Pimblett reacts to Green & Moicano's wins at UFC 300

Who would you rather see Paddy Pimblett fight next?

  • Total voters
    12
Too late for that. Paddy would be a step backwards for Moicano at this point and I think Renato knows it which is why he didn't even bother mentioning him this time. He's on the doorstep of contendership now; the only thing a match-up with Paddy brings is name value. I could see Paddy getting Jailin or Bobby, but not Renato.
 
green seems like the more sensible step forward.

Bet the UFC gives him Miller though.
 
Safton said:
Too late for that. Paddy would be a step backwards for Moicano at this point and I think Renato knows it which is why he didn't even bother mentioning him this time. He's on the doorstep of contendership now; the only thing a match-up with Paddy brings is name value. I could see Paddy getting Jailin or Bobby, but not Renato.
Click to expand...
I think it might be Bobby.

The UFC fancies Paddy as a star.
Bobby is flamboyant and brash and will talk a ton of shit to sell the fight.
If he wins, then he will likely piece Paddy up. Bobby is hard to finish and as such it could be a war or a whooping
Bobby doesn't have great power, so it would be death by a million paper cuts If Bobby wins.

Bobby called him out.
Paddy says he wants a ranked guy.
Bobby is at the lower end of the rankings and probably one of the more beatable guys with a number next to his name.
(I'm a Bobby fan, just being honest, and Bobby is up there in age and milage, 50+ fights I think.)
 
Buckland said:
How is he still getting this big in between fights?
Click to expand...
1a6z37~2.jpg
cookie-monster-om.gif
Pechan said:
Jesus fuck Paddy, put down the jellied eels or whatever the fuck you eat over there.
Click to expand...

Paddy strikes me as an ice cream guy.


Istryker said:
He looks huge
Click to expand...

And he will never be great because of it.

He gets fat in between every fight, which besides shitty discipline and not staying /improving condition, also means his camps are going to be focused on losing weight rather than adding and refining skills.




200w (31).gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BEATDOWNS
Paddy wants Money!
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
3K
doggo
D
NoBiasJustMMA
If you were the UFC match maker, who do you have Paddy fight next?
4 5 6
Replies
100
Views
3K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
TGArthur
Paddy Pimblett: Tony Ferguson training with Goggins is "f*cking stupid"
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
4K
ComfortablyNumb55
ComfortablyNumb55

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,393
Messages
55,417,334
Members
174,763
Latest member
ThroughTheDakr

Share this page

Back
Top