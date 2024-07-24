Media Paddy Pimblett on Bobby Green’s name change to KING: “CTE is real”

Paddy is right. Legally changing your name to King at age 37 gives embarrassing insecure mid-life crisis vibes.
 
MarleyLynx said:
It's illegal to name a child King in the US. I wonder why name changes don't follow the same regulations.
You want it to be illegal for someone to change their name? Why should that be illegal if it doesn’t affect anyone?
 
B ville Famous said:
You want it to be illegal for someone to change their name? Why should that be illegal if it doesn’t affect anyone?
Yeah. Maybe they're from somewhere where "King" has a different meaning, like the ruler of a country or peoples.
 
B ville Famous said:
You want it to be illegal for someone to change their name? Why should that be illegal if it doesn’t affect anyone?
He wasn't saying it should be illegal, he's pointing out the fact that some names are.

Should you be able to name your child Shitbox?
Or $236, 323, 859.69?
Or Xzxzmmynyxxzyzxzyzzxyzztyzzxwxtztxjdiuggtrtzzzzz?

Illegal Baby Names in the US and Around The World

Are you trying to think of a name for your child? Check our list to know which names you can’t legally use, both in the United States and across the world.
www.usbirthcertificates.com www.usbirthcertificates.com
 
im still hoping Buffer announces him in as King "soldier of Bobby" Green
 
I don't like when CTE is given as the reason for weird-but-understandable behavior. It's abused a lot for silly things.

*Fighter says something slightly unexpected*
”Oh my god is that CTE??????”
 
Bowel-forged Stool said:
Almost 40 years old and changing your name.. ouch
Most people try to remove the stupid shit our parents saw fit to burden our names with at that age.
I just wish I was strong enough to protect my daughter from her middle name Viola but my wife ran me over with a ten ton truck so she will have to fix it herself.
 
