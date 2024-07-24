BoxerMaurits
You want it to be illegal for someone to change their name? Why should that be illegal if it doesn’t affect anyone?It's illegal to name a child King in the US. I wonder why name changes don't follow the same regulations.
Yeah. Maybe they're from somewhere where "King" has a different meaning, like the ruler of a country or peoples.
He wasn't saying it should be illegal, he's pointing out the fact that some names are.
I didn't say anything about my beliefs. Just what is.
Most people try to remove the stupid shit our parents saw fit to burden our names with at that age.Almost 40 years old and changing your name.. ouch
But it is though. You also can't name your kid Santa Claus or Adolf Hitler.No, it isn't. Keep sputtering. Let us all know about your other straw man theories.