I think Moicano would be a cool step up, but that's a really big jump from fighting guys like Tony and Gordon.
Dober might make more sense at this stage and while it's a very hard fight, it is winnable.
 
RDA

Then he can start calling himself The Legend Killer ;)

Clearly its in everybodys interest that Paddy gets a tough, impressive opponent that gets him one step closer to a title shot.

And thats why my suggestion is Cody Mckenzie as suitable challenge for the Baddy.
 
Clearly its in everybodys interest that Paddy gets a tough, impressive opponent that gets him one step closer to a title shot.

And thats why my suggestion is Cody Mckenzie as suitable challenge for the Baddy.
This man knows whats up, respect.👊

I wouldn't mind seeing a tag team match

Sage/Page vs Paddy/Meatball. The hotties vs the not so hotties.
 
Did Paddy call Moicano a little fart that owes him money from a bet? Paddy is coming for that strap, let him have a ranked opponent. If Moicano owes Paddy money, I say let Paddy have a crack at him.
 
Did Paddy call Moicano a little fart that owes him money from a bet? Paddy is coming for that strap, let him have a ranked opponent. If Moicano owes Paddy money, I say let Paddy have a crack at him.
Would love that, Moicano's fucking winning speech would be mother fucking epic. Fuckng fuck fuck.
 
I voted for the hangman. Not because I’m sure that he would wreck Paddy like some of you, but because I actually think that would be a nice fight. Money Moicano as a second pick.
 
He is probably gonna get RDA, and might beat him TBH, he still has his chin, fantastic conditioning, great grappling.

Would love Money Moic to see them grapple and Bobby Green for the trash talk.
 
