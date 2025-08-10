Paddy Pimblett Names His Mount Rushmore…

Wormwood
Rest in Peace BWR
@Black
- Joined
- May 15, 2008
- Messages
- 5,623
- Reaction score
- 12,254
…of fast food (and he definitely looks like an expert in this area).
His list:
1. In n Out
2. Chick Fil A
3. Firehouse Subs
4. McDonalds/Panda Express
"Top four, like a Mount Rushmore?" Pimblett said. "Have to be In-N-Out. Probably have this in there. This is good. Do I need to have different types of food? Well, that Firehouse Subs is heavy, isn't it? I'd probably have Firehouse Subs in there. We've got Maccies (McDonald's) by ours, so I can't really say Maccies. Panda Express – the panda. Panda, Panda, Panda."
Agree or disagree with the p4p fast food expert?
(I agree with 1 or 2, but understand why other people don’t care for In N Out)
His list:
1. In n Out
2. Chick Fil A
3. Firehouse Subs
4. McDonalds/Panda Express
"Top four, like a Mount Rushmore?" Pimblett said. "Have to be In-N-Out. Probably have this in there. This is good. Do I need to have different types of food? Well, that Firehouse Subs is heavy, isn't it? I'd probably have Firehouse Subs in there. We've got Maccies (McDonald's) by ours, so I can't really say Maccies. Panda Express – the panda. Panda, Panda, Panda."
Agree or disagree with the p4p fast food expert?
(I agree with 1 or 2, but understand why other people don’t care for In N Out)