Paddy Pimblett Names His Mount Rushmore…

…of fast food (and he definitely looks like an expert in this area).
His list:
1. In n Out
2. Chick Fil A
3. Firehouse Subs
4. McDonalds/Panda Express

"Top four, like a Mount Rushmore?" Pimblett said. "Have to be In-N-Out. Probably have this in there. This is good. Do I need to have different types of food? Well, that Firehouse Subs is heavy, isn't it? I'd probably have Firehouse Subs in there. We've got Maccies (McDonald's) by ours, so I can't really say Maccies. Panda Express – the panda. Panda, Panda, Panda."

Agree or disagree with the p4p fast food expert?
(I agree with 1 or 2, but understand why other people don’t care for In N Out)


I read In N Out is opening a regional office in Tennessee to facilitate its East Coast expansion… good news for any Shermanos on that side of the U.S. who has been waiting to try In N Out.
 
He loves San Diego. Carne Asada burritos & Tacos El Gordo are tops on his list🌯🇲🇽🌮
 
tritestill said:
Jersey Mike's superior to Firehouse and McDonald's is trash. With the chow mein and strong bean chicken at Panda Express, can't blame him for that.
Click to expand...
Agree. The top 2 are good, but then I’d go 5 Guys and Jack In the Box.
 
This man will top 400 pounds when done fighting.

McDonald's is sewer food. Pure trash.
 
