Media Paddy Pimblett: 'Midget' Ilia Topuria Would Feel Size Difference Against Me

2222691675.0.jpg

Ilia Topuria has demonstrated on multiple occasions that he possesses the type of power that can crack even the most durable of chins.

Thus far, that gift appears to have translated well to the lightweight division, as “El Matador” knocked out Charles Oliveira just 2:27 into Round 1 of the UFC 317 headliner this past Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The newly-crowned lightweight champion’s recent list of KO victims includes Oliveira, Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski, but there’s one up-and-coming contender who is confident that he would be able to weather the Georgian-Spaniard’s power.



“That’s the thing, he’s [Oliveira] got loads of damage,” Paddy Pimblett said on "Verse Us" podcast. “I’ve never had a fight like that. I want to have a war with someone but I’ve never had one. Never took a sustained amount of damage in my life. He wouldn’t knock me out. He could hit me with his best punch and I’d laugh in his face.”

Pimblett was on hand at UFC 317, and he was allowed to enter the cage for a face-off with Topuria in the aftermath of the main event. According to UFC CEO Dana White, it was an encounter that was never supposed to happen. While Pimblett and Topuria have a history of bad blood, it’s not a given that “The Baddy” is next in line for a 155-pound title shot.


However, the former Cage Warriors champion believes that Topuria would notice the size difference if they squared off in the Octagon.

“I’ve said this before in several interviews: People just think he’d steamroll me, but it’s different when there’s that much size difference,” Pimblett said. “People think I’m not good enough to [go against him] but lad, he’s a midget.

“That’s what I said to him, I will finish you, little boy. He’s that much shorter than me, I’m so much wider than him. That plays a part. That’s why people cut weight.”

Pimblett: 'I Want to Put Him Through Pain'​



Pimblett has compiled a 7-0 record since joining the Las Vegas-based promotion. The 30-year-old Liverpool native has authored some of his most impressive performances in recent fights, earning finishes of Bobby Green and Michael Chandler in last two UFC outings.

I think it’s the only fight to make. We haven’t seen two people genuinely dislike each other since Conor-Khabib,” Pimblett said. “…I hate him. I absolutely hate him. I want to inflict pain on his life. I’d like that fight to go 4:50 seconds into the fifth round and I’ve landed 907 elbows, and I’ve disfigured his face.

“I don’t want a quick knockout. I want to put him through pain.”

Paddy is probably the least threatening top level fighter out there. Him making threats doesn’t sound all that serious.
 
In Britain......we'd probably say Pimblett is a proper scouse twat.

Irrelevant that pimblett is 5'10. So was Oliveira.

Topuria has incredibly fast hands and would flatline the gobby one.

"Power is fine, hand speed is critical "
 
In Britain......we'd probably say Pimblett is a proper scouse twat.

Irrelevant that pimblett is 5'10. So was Oliveira.

Topuria has incredibly fast hands and would flatline the gobby one.

"Power is fine, hand speed is critical "
Height =/= size
 
Paddy would be a live dog. Idk why people act like he has no chance.
It's a fight so he has "a chance". He's not what we call a "live dog" in the betting world. He's way too slow, his striking is mediocre, he's WAY too easy to hit. He's not a good enough wrestler to take Ilia down, he's probably not even a better grappler if it hit the mat.

Basically, I can't think of one thing he's as good at as Ilia. Just "he's bigger" isnt nearly enough.
 
It's a fight so he has "a chance". He's not what we call a "live dog" in the betting world. He's way too slow, his striking is mediocre, he's WAY too easy to hit. He's not a good enough wrestler to take Ilia down, he's probably not even a better grappler if it hit the mat.

Basically, I can't think of one thing he's as good at as Ilia. Just "he's bigger" isnt nearly enough.
I disagree with a lot of this assessment but I understand Ilia is reaching mythical levels right now around here. You are underestimating his ability as a grappler, mainly.
 
I disagree with a lot of this assessment but I understand Ilia is reaching mythical levels right now around here. You are underestimating his ability as a grappler, mainly.
Why? Because Bobby Green inexplicably dove into a triangle in a fight where everyone on earth knew Green's ptv was to keep it standing? Or because he dominated an aging Michael Chandler on the mat?

Ilia isn't some mythical legend. He can lose like anyone else. And it's not like Paddy "can't" win. He's not a regional bum. He's made himself into a solid LW. There's just nothing I've seen that's showed me he can deal with the speed of Ilia. Paddy is a fairly stationary target. For a guy who cracks like Ilia and is so accurate in the pocket, that's not good for Paddy's prospects.

I'd imagine having taken far less damage than Ilia's recent opponents (Volk, Max, Charles) that Paddy can maybe hang a bit longer? Max has a legendary chin but had moved up then back down so was potentially compromised a bit. My guess is Paddy is pretty durable. So a quick KO may not materialize for Ilia. But durable or not, Paddy is likely out of his depth and thus likely to be KO'd at some point over 5 rounds with Ilia.
 
Why? Because Bobby Green inexplicably dove into a triangle in a fight where everyone on earth knew Green's ptv was to keep it standing? Or because he dominated an aging Michael Chandler on the mat?

Ilia isn't some mythical legend. He can lose like anyone else. And it's not like Paddy "can't" win. He's not a regional bum. He's made himself into a solid LW. There's just nothing I've seen that's showed me he can deal with the speed of Ilia. Paddy is a fairly stationary target. For a guy who cracks like Ilia and is so accurate in the pocket, that's not good for Paddy's prospects.

I'd imagine having taken far less damage than Ilia's recent opponents (Volk, Max, Charles) that Paddy can maybe hang a bit longer? Max has a legendary chin but had moved up then back down so was potentially compromised a bit. My guess is Paddy is pretty durable. So a quick KO may not materialize for Ilia. But durable or not, Paddy is likely out of his depth and thus likely to be KO'd at some point over 5 rounds with Ilia.
I think Paddy is a lot smarter than Charles and would not enter into reckless firefights like his last 3 opponents have. He's going to utilize kicks and size to avoid the hands as much as possible and when Ilia does get inside he will tie things up and wear on him in the clinch.
 
I think Paddy is a lot smarter than Charles and would not enter into reckless firefights like his last 3 opponents have. He's going to utilize kicks and size to avoid the hands as much as possible and when Ilia does get inside he will tie things up and wear on him in the clinch.
Max tried to keep it at range. Did okay for a bit.

At some point when a guy is willing to move into the pocket, his opponent is forced to have an answer. It's easy to say "oh he'll tie him up" until the guy with elite pocket boxing throws a lightning fast combo that lands on the chin. I'd be pretty shocked if Paddy is able to consistently hold Ilia in the clinch and not allow him to let his hands go.
 
Max tried to keep it at range. Did okay for a bit.

At some point when a guy is willing to move into the pocket, his opponent is forced to have an answer. It's easy to say "oh he'll tie him up" until the guy with elite pocket boxing throws a lightning fast combo that lands on the chin. I'd be pretty shocked if Paddy is able to consistently hold Ilia in the clinch and not allow him to let his hands go.
Max fought well. I would have been much more interested to see that fight at 155. Max had no business dropping back to 145 after he had properly bulked to a proper 155 sized bloke. It was a big factor IMO.
 
Max fought well. I would have been much more interested to see that fight at 155. Max had no business dropping back to 145 after he had properly bulked to a proper 155 sized bloke. It was a big factor IMO.
Could've been, impossible to say but absolutely that's possible.

I think as far as Paddy goes, we're now getting to that spot where his detractors won't own up to the fact that he's pretty good. On the flipside, those hyping him up have let it get out of control to where they don't see he still has some massive flaws that truly elite guys are likely to take advantage of. It's just how things seem to go with popular fighters
 
Could've been, impossible to say but absolutely that's possible.

I think as far as Paddy goes, we're now getting to that spot where his detractors won't own up to the fact that he's pretty good. On the flipside, those hyping him up have let it get out of control to where they don't see he still has some massive flaws that truly elite guys are likely to take advantage of. It's just how things seem to go with popular fighters
I don't see the side hyping him up I guess. Everyone acts like he would get absolutely smoked by Ilia
 
