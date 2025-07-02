Rampage_Jackson said: I disagree with a lot of this assessment but I understand Ilia is reaching mythical levels right now around here. You are underestimating his ability as a grappler, mainly. Click to expand...

Why? Because Bobby Green inexplicably dove into a triangle in a fight where everyone on earth knew Green's ptv was to keep it standing? Or because he dominated an aging Michael Chandler on the mat?Ilia isn't some mythical legend. He can lose like anyone else. And it's not like Paddy "can't" win. He's not a regional bum. He's made himself into a solid LW. There's just nothing I've seen that's showed me he can deal with the speed of Ilia. Paddy is a fairly stationary target. For a guy who cracks like Ilia and is so accurate in the pocket, that's not good for Paddy's prospects.I'd imagine having taken far less damage than Ilia's recent opponents (Volk, Max, Charles) that Paddy can maybe hang a bit longer? Max has a legendary chin but had moved up then back down so was potentially compromised a bit. My guess is Paddy is pretty durable. So a quick KO may not materialize for Ilia. But durable or not, Paddy is likely out of his depth and thus likely to be KO'd at some point over 5 rounds with Ilia.