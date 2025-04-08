PussyI respect a man who knows when he's lost and can accept it.
Put the phone from and pay attention to your geometry teacherPussy
You should get your sherbro's license revoked
Paddy talking shit to everyone so he'll have a few names ready if he beats ChandlerI’m not sure why some of these guys just feel a need to talk shit.
That fight had zero to do with Pimblett. So why start talking random shit?
I don’t need the fake drama. I don’t need a soap opera.
Just give me good fights.
