Media Paddy Pimblett insults Renato Moicano for tapping to a choke

yeah that was weak sauce shit

guy got a golden ticket he'll never get again and insta tapped
 
I’m not sure why some of these guys just feel a need to talk shit.

That fight had zero to do with Pimblett. So why start talking random shit?

I don’t need the fake drama. I don’t need a soap opera.

Just give me good fights.
 
Paddy talking shit to everyone so he'll have a few names ready if he beats Chandler
<lol>
 
