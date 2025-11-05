Kung Fu Kowboy
Speaking to James Sweetnam on Tuesday, “The Baddy” acknowledged the hype around the two-division UFC champ but dismissed it, saying, “[I’ll] absolutely smash his face in for him. I can see me beating him anywhere the fight goes, to be honest. People have put him on a pedestal now, they think he’s this big amazing thing. I’ll bring him crashing back down to the earth in a big way.”
Topuria (17-0), who vacated the featherweight title earlier this year, won the vacant lightweight strap with a knockout of Charles Oliveira in the main event at UFC 317 in June, but the identity of his first challenger remains unclear. Arman Tsarukyan, the No. 1 contender and the backup fighter for the main event, was in attendance at that event, but “El Matador” instead had a face-off with Pimblett (23-3) inside the Octagon after winning the title. Perennial contender and multiple-time title challenger Justin Gaethje is threatening retirement if denied the next title shot as well, butTopuria has clearly expressed his preference for Pimblett over Gaethje.
Pimblett, a former two-division titleholder in Cage Warriors is undefeated in seven UFC outings, with his most notable wins coming against Michael Chandler, Bobby Green, and Tony Ferguson.
Paddy Pimblett: I'll Smash Ilia Topuria's Face For Him
Paddy Pimblett is aware of the public perception of Ilia Topuria; he just doesn't care.
