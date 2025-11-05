  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Paddy Pimblett: I’ll Smash Ilia Topuria’s Face For Him

Paddy Pimblett is aware of the public perception of Ilia Topuria; he just doesn’t care.

Speaking to James Sweetnam on Tuesday, “The Baddy” acknowledged the hype around the two-division UFC champ but dismissed it, saying, “[I’ll] absolutely smash his face in for him. I can see me beating him anywhere the fight goes, to be honest. People have put him on a pedestal now, they think he’s this big amazing thing. I’ll bring him crashing back down to the earth in a big way.”

Topuria (17-0), who vacated the featherweight title earlier this year, won the vacant lightweight strap with a knockout of Charles Oliveira in the main event at UFC 317 in June, but the identity of his first challenger remains unclear. Arman Tsarukyan, the No. 1 contender and the backup fighter for the main event, was in attendance at that event, but “El Matador” instead had a face-off with Pimblett (23-3) inside the Octagon after winning the title. Perennial contender and multiple-time title challenger Justin Gaethje is threatening retirement if denied the next title shot as well, butTopuria has clearly expressed his preference for Pimblett over Gaethje.

Pimblett, a former two-division titleholder in Cage Warriors is undefeated in seven UFC outings, with his most notable wins coming against Michael Chandler, Bobby Green, and Tony Ferguson.

On the feet Paddy is likely cooked. But if he can manage to get top position I do think he can make topuria's life very difficult. Paddy is a goof, but he is legit very good with his offensive grappling. And he looked massive against chandler. But if he get trapped on the feet he dosen't have anywhere good enough head movement or footwork to stop his chin from getting touched often.
 
Paddys standup has looked improved in his past couple of fights, but he definitely would not be wise to think he's going to beat Ilia in a stand up war, at least not trading hands. His main chance will be to try and keep it grappling heavy.
 
Yeah if Paddy got Ilia’s back he could cause a lot of trouble, but on the feet Paddy would be cooked. His only tool on the feet could be some sneaky kicks.
 
I think Paddy will get dominated on the feet. He has a good chin, is way bigger than Topuria and he has very good grappling though. He could make it interesting.
 
As others have said i genuinely think Paddy could give Topuria some problems, certainly more then hes had to deal with in his last couple fights.

Uses his length well on the feet, although his standup isnt the best to look at, its pretty effective, he has some nasty calf kicks. He wouldn't just stand and box with ilia, hed look to use knees and kicks, frustrate ilia.

Granite chin, and his ground game both his control when on top and submissions wise is top tier honestly. You've got to obviously fancy Ilia to finish him but its a great matchup IMO. And the beef is real too, which only adds to the entertainment.
 
Dude got beat shit out of him by jared gordon
 
