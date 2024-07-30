Paddy Pimblett, how much did he take from Ozzy to become lovable?

WoozyFailGuy said:
I love Ozzy too, but what the fuck are you talking about?

RIP Randy Rhoads, unsung GOAT
im more of a jake e lee guy but randy is a goat, and yes what the fuck is the guy talking about.
 
Oh god!
I have done something horrible!
Please revoke this abomination set lose unto the Sherdogers and forgive them for their sins.
 
Ozzy is loveable though especially as he aged unlike Paddy who just sports the hairstyle. I used to like Paddy...it was up until he said to MMA fans during the post fight conference to suck me asshole if you think I lost to Gordon where his unlikeable side showed. I know Paddy stated prior to the UFC that losing haunts him and traumatizes him but he could have at least said it was a close fight and not seemed delusional.

If you know Paddy's past he has an awesome story but he's always in denial mode about how good he is. Damn King Green for making him look like a legend. If he beats someone like Benoit I will give him his flowers.
 
Now i want to see Paddy bite the head off a bat in his post fight interview
 
Isn't that the guy that ate a bat's head on a live concert?
 
