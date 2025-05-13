Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 108,436
- Reaction score
- 195,492
Pimblett is notorious for his binge eating sprees that lead to rapid weight increase right after his fights. The lightweight contender has even been known to have ballooned up to as much as 198 pounds just a few weeks after competing.
While many believe it’s unhealthy to cut so much weight when he has to come down to 155 pounds, Pimblett seemingly isn’t fretting over it.
Pimblett is coming off a technical knockout win over Michael Chandler at UFC 314 last month. However, “The Baddy” was seen clearly heavier less than a month later when he shared a UFC 315 watch party video last weekend.
A fan, although apparently concerned, praised Pimblett’s ability to shred himself in quick time.
“His ability to lose weight and gain it back instantly is amazing to me,” wrote the fan. “Much love Paddy! Edit: All the people offended, I mean this in the most respectful way, he’s a phenomenon. Wish I had a metabolism like that.”
However, another fan predicted that Pimblett’s massive weight cuts will catch up to him with age: “He won't be able to do that forever. Its easier when your younger.”
But Pimblett disagrees and believes he will be able continue cutting weight through hard work and determination.
“I will though. [It’s] called hardwork and dedication,” he wrote. “You probably don’t know what they are.”
READ HERE
Paddy Pimblett Hits Back at Weight Gain Critics
Paddy Pimblett (23-3) isn’t deterred by critics of his eating habits.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh